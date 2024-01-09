Abu Dhabi – Asteco Property Management, a leading real estate services company, has won the ‘Best Real Estate Management Consultancy of the Year’ award at the International Real Estate Community Management Summit (IRECMS) Awards 2023 that took place in Dubai recently. Asteco was recognised for its comprehensive expertise and instrumental role in providing clients with tailor-made solutions, addressing their unique needs and requirements with exceptional precision and effectiveness.

John Allen, CEO of Valuation and Advisory at Asteco, said, “We are honoured to receive yet another esteemed IRECMS award, marking our second consecutive year of recognition. This achievement is a testament to Asteco’s dedication to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

He added, “Valuation & Advisory’s diverse range of services, including Commercial / Mortgage Valuations, Research & Advisory and Building Consultancy, have all contributed to both the departments’ and wider company’s stellar growth. Over the past year, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in residential valuations and simultaneously, our Building & Consultancy division has achieved noteworthy milestones, including completing over AED 1 billion in technical audits for financial institutions and over AED 20 billion in reinstatement cost assessments. These accomplishments reflect the organisation's commitment to excellence and the trust placed in them by valued clients.”

The IRECMS Awards is an initiative to recognise UAE-based organisations who are generating exceptional results in the fields of Community Management, Facilities Management, Property Management and Real Estate in general. This year's awards featured over 25 award categories, which were evaluated by an Advisory Council comprised of global industry leaders.

Earlier this year, Asteco also won the Property Management Company of the Year at the Facilities Management Middle East Awards 2023. The company was recognised for consistently delivering high quality, professional, value-added real estate services, utilising its in depth international expertise and deploying the latest technological tools and innovations to enhance customer experiences.

Launched in 1985, Asteco is an award-winning full-service real estate services company that delivers high quality, professional, value-added real estate services in a transparent manner. The company offers a distinguished and important combination of local knowledge and international expertise and is well-known for its use of cutting-edge technological tools and innovations, its commitment to transparency, winning strategies and human expertise.

About Asteco:

Undisputed Real Estate experts with a regional presence to serve its customers, Asteco proudly represents a significant number of the region’s top property Owners, Developers, and Investors.

Asteco offers a wide range of services and solutions to its clients from Valuation Advisory and Building Consultancy, Property Management as well as Sales & Leasing services. The company applies innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology to add tangible value for its clients at every stage of the property lifecycle and to continuously elevate customer experiences.