Assert AI, registered as Assert AI Inc. in the United States, today announced a year of strong business growth, product innovation, and global expansion in 2025, underscoring its position as a fast-scaling industrial computer vision company serving complex, real-world operations.

During the year, Assert AI onboarded 18 new enterprise customers, and expanded deployments across multiple international markets, reflecting rising enterprise adoption of its vision-based industrial intelligence platforms.

The company also broadened its product portfolio with the launch of LOGIX and ORBIT, two new solutions designed to address high-value challenges across industrial logistics, wind blade manufacturing quality, and operational control. These launches marked a strategic expansion beyond monitoring toward systems built for repeatability, scale, and operational decision-making.

In a major intellectual property milestone, Assert AI was granted a patent for its PRATHAM no-code computer vision platform in both India and the United States, titled “System and Method of Automatically Configuring a Computer Vision System.” The patent strengthens the company’s global IP portfolio and supports its focus on simplifying enterprise-scale adoption of computer vision technologies.

“2025 was a year of deliberate execution,” said Job Philip, CEO and Co-Founder, Assert AI. “We prioritised depth over breadth, fewer problems, solved decisively; and invested in building systems that customers can trust, scale, and operationalise over time.”

A key technology advancement during the year was the rollout of Active Process Control capabilities, enabling real-time system intervention on the shop floor. These included:

Safety-driven controls, where systems automatically halt operations based on human proximity to prevent unsafe conditions

Productivity-driven controls, where real-time interventions reduce errors, rework, and process deviations during production

These capabilities reflect the company’s transition from passive visual monitoring to intelligent, action-oriented industrial systems.

Assert AI also strengthened its industry engagement through participation in Windergy India 2025, where it demonstrated ORBIT, its computer vision–based quality and process intelligence platform for wind blade manufacturing. The showcase focused on how ORBIT enables in-process quality verification, active process control, and early defect detection during critical stages such as ply layup and composite fabrication to address yield loss, rework, and compliance challenges faced by wind energy manufacturers.

In recognition of its growth and innovation, the company was featured by Economic Times and Inc42, among other publications, highlighting its increasing relevance in the industrial technology sector.

Internally, Assert AI completed a successful ESOP buyback during the year, enabling employees to realise tangible value and reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to shared ownership and sustainable value creation.

Looking ahead, Assert AI stated that it will continue to focus on building fewer, deeper capabilities by prioritising scalable, repeatable systems designed to compound impact across industries and geographies.