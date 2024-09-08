ASPACE International Holdings Ltd., a global leader in commercial space ventures, has announced a strategic investment in Cubin LLC, a pioneering digital trading platform for private equity. This investment values Cubin LLC at $18 million and marks a significant step forward in ASPACE’s mission to create a conglomerate of 3,000 companies focused on high-end aerospace manufacturing.

ASPACE's investment will further solidify Cubin’s position as a key player in the digital trading ecosystem, enhancing its ability to connect investors across Europe, the UAE, and the broader MENA region. Cubin’s platform, which leverages advanced automation to streamline transactions and enable seamless cross-border operations, is perfectly aligned with ASPACE's vision of integrating cutting-edge technology into its expansive aerospace cluster.

Tarek Fakreddine, CEO of Cubin LLC, commented on the partnership, stating: "We welcome ASPACE as an investor in Cubin. This partnership is not just a financial investment, but a powerful endorsement of our mission to revolutionize private equity trading. ASPACE’s global reach and vision for the future of aerospace will allow us to scale our operations and provide even greater value to our users. Together, we are setting the stage for a new era of innovation in the digital and aerospace sectors."

Stephen Wu, Director at ASPACE International Holdings Ltd., commented on the investment: "Our investment in Cubin is a strategic move towards building a robust ecosystem of technology-driven companies that are essential to the future of aerospace. Cubin's innovative platform is a natural fit for our portfolio, and we are confident that this collaboration will accelerate our efforts to create a dynamic conglomerate of 3,000 companies at the forefront of aerospace manufacturing. We look forward to working closely with Tarek and his team to achieve our shared goals."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in both companies’ journeys, promising mutual growth and a strengthened presence in the global market. As ASPACE continues to expand its conglomerate of aerospace companies, Cubin’s platform will play a critical role in enabling efficient and secure investment opportunities within the rapidly evolving aerospace sector.

-Ends-

About Cubin LLC

Cubin LLC is a digital trading platform for private equity, offering advanced automation to streamline transactions and enable seamless cross-border operations. With a focus on enhancing liquidity and accessibility, Cubin connects investors across Europe, the UAE, and the MENA region, enabling efficient private equity trading without intermediaries.

About ASPACE International Holdings Ltd.

ASPACE International Holdings Ltd. is a global leader in commercial space ventures, centered around the Abu Dhabi Space Eco City. The company aims to create a conglomerate of 3,000 partner companies focused on high-end aerospace manufacturing, driving innovation and technological advancements in the global space industry.