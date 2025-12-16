In less than a year, ASMO has assumed management of three operational facilities, strengthening its role as Aramco’s strategic supply chain partner.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – ASMO, the joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, today announced it has launched its operations in the Central Pipe Yard (CPY) near Abqaiq, an Aramco facility covering over 5 million square meters that serves as one of the world’s largest logistics hubs for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) and Line Pipe materials.

CPY supports Aramco’s Upstream, Downstream, and capital projects by storing and distributing OCTG and Line Pipe materials essential to drilling and production activities. Under ASMO’s management, operations will focus on elevating service levels, streamlining material flow, enhancing inventory visibility, and ensuring reliable delivery across Aramco’s supply chain network.

Earlier this year, ASMO also assumed management of Aramco’s warehousing facilities in Riyadh and Jazan. Its managed supply chain network now spans three major sites, forming the foundation of a national framework that supports Aramco’s long-term supply chain transformation while contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 to position the Kingdom as a global supply chain and logistics hub.

“The Central Pipe Yard has long played a vital role in supporting our operations in Aramco,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management at Aramco. “This transition marks a significant step in our supply chain transformation as ASMO aims to introduce cutting-edge technology solutions, improve performance, and introduce efficiencies that will uplift supply chain service levels across CPY operations. Through this partnership, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient, agile and efficient supply chain that serves Aramco and contributes to the Kingdom’s strategic ambitions.”

Craig Roberts, CEO of ASMO, added: “The transition of CPY operations to ASMO marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we continue to expand our footprint in the Kingdom and strengthen our capabilities. With three Aramco supply chain facilities now under our management, we have a strong foundation to unlock new opportunities of efficiencies, optimize operations and drive innovation. Our focus is on building a robust and resilient supply chain ecosystem, and we are confident that our team's expertise, combined with our investment in new technologies, will enable us to make a meaningful contribution to the supply chain landscape in the Kingdom.”

By 2030, ASMO plans to operate six facilities strategically located across the Kingdom — three Aramco-owned sites now under its management and three new state-of-the-art facilities to be built as part of its long-term expansion plan. With a total storage expected capacity exceeding 8 million square meters and a procurement spend under its management projected to surpass USD 8 billion annually, ASMO is building local world-class infrastructure shaping the future of supply chains in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class, procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, we deliver streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Our expertise includes materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing all powered by cutting-edge technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building strategic partnerships.

To learn more about ASMO, please visit our website www.asmo.com.