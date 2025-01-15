Dhahran, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ASMO, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco Development Company and DHL, today announced the signing of seven strategic agreements at the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025 with industry players across the chemicals and refining sectors, oil field service providers, utilities, and the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

To further strengthen the Kingdom’s supply chain ecosystem and contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030, ASMO has signed number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with industry leaders, including:

Chemicals and refinery sector

Sadara Chemical Company

SAMREF (Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Company Ltd.)

Oil field service providers

Aro Drilling

SANAD (Saudi Aramco Nabors Drilling Company)

Weatherford Al Rushaid

Utility and healthcare sector

Marafiq (Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu)

NUPCO (National Unified Procurement Company).

Commenting on the MoUs, Dan Wood, Chief Commercial Officer at ASMO said, “These agreements are a testament to ASMO’s strategic vision and our partners’ confidence in our ability to deliver transformative supply chain solutions. They outline collaborations that intend to drive efficiencies, enhance procurement and logistics capabilities, and integrate advanced technologies to meet the specific demands of Saudi Arabia’s key industries. Through these MoUs, we are laying the groundwork for long-term partnerships that will contribute to operational excellence, cost optimization, and sustainable growth across the region.”

ASMO continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for businesses across Saudi Arabia. Building on the launch of its first warehousing operations announced on Day 1 of the iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, ASMO is focused on delivering exceptional value through its comprehensive suite of end-to-end supply chain and procurement services that enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and support sustainable growth in alignment with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class, procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, we deliver streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Our expertise includes materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing—all powered by cutting-edge technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building strategic partnerships.

To learn more about ASMO, please visit our website www.asmo.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Ronak Thakkar

Senior Vice President, FleishmanHillard

Email: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com