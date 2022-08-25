Lenskart plans to have 20 retail stores in UAE by March 2023

Dubai, UAE – Asia’s biggest eyewear brand Lenskart announced the opening of its 6th retail store at the mega Dubai Mall. The new outlet continues the company’s Omni channel approach and will feature state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence technology in the form of a 3D Try-On machine integrated with virtual face-mapping that suggests suitable frames to customers from a range of more than 7,000 options. The innovative store will also feature The Sun Room – a trial room that replicates the outdoors for optimal testing of sunglasses. Much like Lenskart’s other outlets, the New Dubai Mall store will also offer free eye tests for wearers of prescription glasses. Lenskart’s newest store in Dubai Mall is conveniently located on the lower ground floor, opposite Waitrose.

The brand’s extensive product range is also available online via the website https://www.lenskart.ae/ and the Lenskart App.

“The New Dubai Mall store is a historic launch for the brand,” said Sudhir Syal - Chief Business Officer - the Middle East at Lenskart. “We are a fashion-forward and lifestyle-oriented brand. With each store launch, we grow our purpose of transforming customers’ lives through innovation and personalized attention. By establishing our presence in the world’s largest mall, it enables us to appeal to new audiences and continue establishing ourselves as a true market leader within the region.”

Following Lenskart’s US$50 million (Dh185m) investment commitment into the Middle East last year, Lenskart opened its first store in UAE in December 2021. The brand has now opened a milestone new retail store at The Dubai Mall, continuing the aggressive expansion that has seen existing stores open already in BurJuman, Dalma Mall, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Bawadi Mall.

“Within our first year of in-country operations, we project that Lenskart will become a market leader in the UAE, reaching profitability when it hits $10 million in sales. To secure 25% of the region’s US$3.5bn ocular market share by 2026, we will open four more stores by end of the year. Looking ahead, as our rampant growth and expansion continue, we will focus on the launch of our merchandise collections created specifically to cater to the local Emirati population. We aim to reach 20 physical stores in the UAE by March 2023.” Syal added.

Recently, Lenskart and Japanese direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Owndays announced a strategic partnership via a merger to build Asia’s largest Omni-channel eyewear business. This will take the group’s reach to 13 markets in Asia including India, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder, and Group CEO at Lenskart said, “The way people buy eyewear is changing rapidly and at Lenskart it is our mission to drive this transformation globally. In today’s age, the customer wants great products, great prices, and delightful experiences all the time. With Owndays we move a step closer to democratizing eyewear.”

Demonstrating a commitment to cater to all demographics, Lenskart also recently launched additions within its Hooper kids’ collection including Hooper Switch, encouraging youngsters to embrace their dynamic and playful sides. The Hooper frames cater to young explorers from ages two to 12 and consist of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and computer glasses.

About Lenskart

Founded in 2010, Tech-enabled start-up LENSKART is the largest eyewear brand in Asia. While only 10 years old, it has revolutionized eyewear buying behaviour with its high-fashion, value-for-money, and Omni channel business model. LENSKART ships over 10 million pairs of eyewear every year as well as over 1,100 stores across India, Singapore, and UAE. Known for its facial-analysis-driven eyewear recommendation and Omni channel customer experience, LENSKART uses its vertically-integrated supply chain technology to deliver high-quality fashionable eyewear to customers quickly at surprisingly great prices. LENSKART grew by 65% year-on-year in 2021 and is on track to grow by another 50+% in 2022.

Lenskart forayed into the Middle East market by opening its first store in Dubai Festival City in December 2021, followed by openings at Ibn Battuta Mall, BurJuman, Dalma Mall, Bawadi Mall, and The Dubai Mall, with four more stores by the end of the year.

LENSKART is backed by Falcon Edge Capital, SoftBank, KKR, Temasek, Premji Invest, Kedaara Capital among other key investors.

