Simon has over 20 years' experience advising clients on cross-border M&A, PE and joint venture transactions. In addition, he advises clients on initial public offerings, as well as other capital market transactions. Simon has particular focus on the infrastructure, healthcare, telecommunications, tech and energy industries. Simon has spent 15 years’ in the GCC working with clients on some of the largest M&A and PE transactions in the Middle East region.

"We are delighted that Simon is joining us – his experience and reputation in the Middle East market is second to none", said Jorge Vázquez, Global Co-Head of Corporate. Jorge added that Simon's appointment evidences the strength of the platform Ashurst has created in the region and the firm's commitment to its increasing success. "The corporate market in the Middle East is maturing, with the flow and sophistication of transactions growing quickly. Simon's arrival allows us to offer even greater depth of expertise to clients and enables us to further capitalise on the opportunities ahead. His expertise has strong synergies with our key areas of focus, and I have no doubt he will make a great addition to our global corporate team."

Middle East Managing Partner David Charlier commented: "As the Middle East's transformation accelerates, we are pleased to welcome Simon - whose deep experience, stellar market reputation and sectorial focus make him a powerful fit for our team. His appointment reflects our aim to further invest in and strengthen our corporate practice in the Middle East and we look forward to working alongside him to further enhance our offering.”

Simon Rahimzada said: "Ashurst has impressive corporate credentials making it an ideal platform from which to offer clients, both in the Middle East and globally, innovative high quality private equity and infra M&A advice which are two key areas of focus for my practice. I am looking forward to working closely with the team to further develop the success of the corporate practice and to support and accelerate the growth of the wider Middle East offering."

