Dubai, UAE – OBEGI Home, a regional leader in high-end interiors, concluded its most ambitious participation to date at Dubai Design Week 2025, reinforcing its commitment to design excellence and community engagement. This year's activations were strategically focused on igniting conversations within the design community, reflecting the UAE's rising influence in the global interiors landscape.

OBEGI Home’s presence was marked by two distinct stands at the Downtown Design exhibition: a multibrand showcase featuring over 20 leading international brands and artists, and a dedicated monobrand presentation for the Italian design house, Porada. These activations highlighted the company’s curatorial expertise and its ability to present exceptional design from around the world.

Beyond the exhibition floor, a key feature of OBEGI Home’s participation was a panel discussion titled ‘Designing for the Ultra High Net Worth Individual (UHNW),’ held at the Poliform Dubai showroom. Moderated by Talib Choudhry, Editor of House & Garden UK, the panel included esteemed figures such as Cecilia Clason, Monica Armani, and AD100 architects Arnaud Behzadi and Sahar Al Yaseer. The discussion explored the unique characteristics of the UHNW client and how designers can effectively cater to their requirements, fostering dialogue among attendees.

“The panel discussion at Poliform was the highlight of Design Week for me,” commented Dubai based designer Alia Keilani. “It sparked a great dialogue and motivated me to dive deeper into my practice as a designer.”

Furthering its community focus, OBEGI Home hosted an event celebrating Porada’s mastery of wood craftsmanship, tracing its evolution since 1968. The week also included dedicated events for the next generation of designers from American University in Dubai (AUD) and Heriot-Watt University, underscoring a commitment to nurturing future talent.

As the region’s interiors scene continues to evolve, OBEGI Home’s dynamic participation in Dubai Design Week solidified its role not only as a curator of fine design but also as a vital connector fostering conversations that will shape the future of interiors in the Middle East and beyond.

"The Dubai design industry is no longer simply a follower of global interior trends but is now an influencer in the future of design," said Karine Obegi, CEO of OBEGI Home. "For this reason, our activations this year were focused on igniting conversations that go further than an admiration of beautiful pieces.”

