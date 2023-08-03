Dubai: Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the appointment of three new Partners in its Middle East & India cluster, in support of the company’s continued expansion in these regions. In addition, two US-based executives will be relocating to the area, reinforcing ADL’s commitment to delivering excellence and driving growth in diverse industries.

Satya Easwaran will join ADL India’s leadership team as a Partner in the Strategy & Organization (S&O) practice. He will be based in the company’s Mumbai office. With over 25 years in the industry, Satya has extensive hands-on experience of using emerging digital technologies to enact business and operations transformations. Before joining ADL, Satya was the Country Head and Managing Director for Wipro’s India business. He has also held a number of senior roles at KPMG in the US and India, including Partner & Head of Business Consulting and Leader of the Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) sector. He was also Managing Director with the Strategy practice at Accenture India. Satya has a B.Tech from the University of Mumbai, and an MBA from Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business.

Riadh Marrakchi will join ADL’s leadership team in the Middle East as a Partner in the Telecommunications, Information, Media & Electronics (TIME) practice. He will be based in the company’s Dubai office. Riadh is a trusted advisor to major telco players in the Middle East, and has performed and led over 100 transformational projects during his 17-year consulting career. He has a remarkable knowledge of ICT ecosystems and Telco business models. Prior to joining ADL, Riadh was a Managing Partner at the consulting arm of Deutsche Telekom, Detecon Consulting, based in both the UAE and Germany. He has also worked as a Technology & Sales Manager at Siemens Communications in Germany. Riadh has a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering & Telecoms from the University of Hannover, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Munich.

Feroz Sanaulla will also join the Middle East leadership team, and be a Partner in the Technology & Innovation Management (TIM) practice. He will be based in the company’s Dubai office. Feroz is a highly experienced management consultant with a very strong industry background in both the digital and financial sectors. Feroz will also be focusing on ADL’s global semi-conductor practice. Prior to joining ADL, Feroz was a Partner at Roland Berger, where he led the company’s financial services practice in the Middle East. He has also been a Managing Partner at Vecta Strategy and founded and exited a series of digital start-ups. He started his career at Intel, where his ultimate role was Managing Director of Intel Capital, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Feroz has a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland, and an MBA in Finance and Corporate Strategy from the University of Michigan.

Shahid Khan, Partner and Global Head of ADL’s Media & Entertainment, is making a strategic move from the US to join ADL’s Riyadh team. Through his deep expertise and vast global network in these segments. Shahid will enhance the company’s media capabilities and support the Media, Entertainment, Sports and Culture pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. With 25+ years of experience as a management consultant, , Shahid has led value creation, digital transformation, growth strategies, and new business launches for leading TIME companies and Private Equity firms. As a serial entrepreneur and operator, he founded MAG, a boutique consulting firm acquired by ADL, and founded Mediamorph, a disruptive MediaTech platform acquired by Whip Media Group. Shahid's achievements include various industry recognitions and involvement with prestigious industry associations. He holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Alan Martinovich, Global Head of ADL’s Growth Competency Center, and initiator of ADL’s Automotive and Industrial Practices in the US, will be relocating to Dubai to contribute his vast experience in strategy, growth, and enterprise value creation. With over 20 years of experience, he advises on corporate competitiveness, business strategy, strategic marketing, and new product development. Previously Alan has served as Managing Director at Treacy & Company, assisting Fortune 500 clients in industrial, healthcare, and insurance sectors, and played a crucial role in successful initiatives at Level 3 Communications. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little for the Middle East & India, comments: “We’re incredibly proud that ADL is able to attract talent of the caliber of Satya, Riadh and Feroz. Not only are they experts in their respective areas of focus, but all have demonstrated the ability to leverage the latest digital strategies and technologies in the hundreds of transformational projects they have led for clients. Both the Middle East and India have become hotbeds of innovation over the past decade, and demand for ADL’s expertise in sectors including telco, auto, financial services and industrial manufacturing has increased year-on-year. These appointments enable us to continue to deliver senior-level consultancy in these regions, while also supporting new opportunities as local businesses embrace the digital transformation.

“Additionally, we are equally thrilled about the relocation of Shahid Khan and Alan Martinovich to our teams in Riyadh and Dubai, respectively. Their extensive experience and diverse skill sets will further enhance ADL's capabilities in delivering senior-level consultancy services in these regions. As local businesses embrace the digital transformation, these strategic moves will position us to provide valuable insights and support to our clients, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation and industry expertise."

