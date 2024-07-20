Dubai, UAE: Art of Living Mall announced today the signing of a new agreement with Artisan Bakers, a leading company in the bakery and pastry industry, to open a new branch in the mall. This new outlet is expected to become a distinguished destination for bakery lovers in Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Samer Al Omari, CEO/Partner of Art of Living Mall, and Mr. Khalil Thanjal, amidst a number of officials and employees from the mall and Artisan Bakers.

This move is part of Art of Living Mall's strategy to enhance the shopping and entertainment experience for its visitors by offering a variety of distinctive options. The new store is set to offer a wide range of fresh baked goods, delicious foods and luxurious pastries that Artisan Bakers is known for, adding a new dimension to the taste experience in the mall.

Mr. Samer Al Omari, CEO of "Art of Living Mall", expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are extremely excited to welcome Artisan Bakers to the Art of Living Mall family. We believe that this collaboration will add great value to our complex and provide a unique experience for our visitors."

On his part, Mr. Khalil Thanjal, CEO of Artisan Bakers, expressed his anticipation for the new branch opening, saying, "We are proud of this partnership with Art of Living Mall. We look forward to offering our best products to our customers in Dubai through this prestigious location."

The new store will open as soon as the maintenance and decoration work is completed. It is expected to attract many visitors due to the quality of its products and the excellence of its services.

About Art of Living

Art of Living is the first shopping Mall specialized in innovative home furniture designs in the UAE and the MENA region. The center was opened in Dubai in 2023. It offers an exceptional experience by all standards, bringing together shoppers seeking the latest innovative and high-quality products under one roof, as well as creative interior designers who will find everything they need to design dream homes. Additionally, it features a wide range of the most famous local, regional, and international brands.