Greece market entry follows recent expansion into Poland, with further European expansion imminent

Dubai, UAE: Arrow Labs, the UAE-based technology company uniting deskless, frontline workers with digital workflow solutions - announces its entry into the Greek market - via a significant new contract with one of the world’s largest industrial gas manufacturing companies.

The market entry and contract are the latest steps in Arrow Labs’ expansion of its flagship enterprise SaaS software solutions to improve remote employee workflow to the wider European market, having already commenced new partnerships in Poland. The Company also anticipates announcing further European expansion in the near future including Italy, Romania and Turkey.

Building on its strong market position in the telecoms, maritime and logistics sectors where clients include Bahrain Network ‘Bnet’ and Dubai Ports World the contract is further evidence of Arrow Labs’ growth momentum. This latest partnership is the Company’s entry into the industrial gas manufacturing and supply sector.

Arrow Labs will support the gas manufacturer’s operations in Greece with its cutting-edge workflow management platform – MIMS. Solutions include the AI-powered MIMS optimization suite, workflow management engine, and the asset management, duty, work order management, and SLA monitoring modules - to improve performance in the customer’s engineering service and compliance business areas.

With thousands of frontline workers to date operating on the MIMS Platform, and anticipated triple-digit percentage growth, Arrow Labs continues to solve the disconnect between the frontline work and the back office. MIMS has a proven track record of increasing productivity, efficiency and accuracy of frontline workers and the activity they perform. On average, customers employing Arrow Labs’ software solutions can reduce operating costs by up to 20% and increase staff productivity by 30%.

Rami Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Labs, commented:

“Our current growth is very strong, and we are delighted to enter the Greek market working with another global leader. Our MIMS workflow solutions help companies with highly complex operations to streamline activity and realize optimum efficiency.

“Adding industrial gas manufacturing and supply to our list of sectors served shows how our workflow and asset management software solutions are adaptable to many different work environments. Greece is the second European market we have entered, and we look forward growing our geographic footprint with our new, global client.”

This new contract is the latest multinational commercial relationship by Arrow Labs. The Company announced in November last year a partnership with BMB Group, a custom-made IT solution provider, who works with 3,000 of the world’s leading companies in the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.

Arrow Labs is backed by various international and regional investors, including a recent endorsement by the renowned American investor, Tim Draper, in the Company’s US$5 million Series A fundraise – which was one of Mr. Draper’s earliest investments in the MENA region.