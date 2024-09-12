Europe's main stock markets rallied at the start of trading on Thursday following strong gains in Tokyo and on Wall Street thanks to big uplifts for tech shares.

Investors were awaiting an expected cut in eurozone interest rates from the European Central Bank later in the day, ahead of a reduction from the US Federal Reserve next week as global inflation cools.

London's FTSE 100 index climbed 1.2 percent to 8,292.45 points at the open.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 1.1 percent to 7,478.43 points and Frankfurt's DAX jumped 1.2 percent to 18,548.67.

The euro and pound steadied against the dollar.