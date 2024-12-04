AROYA Cruises, the first Arabian cruise line, has revealed new details about the dining offering aboard its first ship, AROYA. The 1,678-cabin ship will offer a total of 12 restaurants, including eight speciality restaurants, and 17 lounges and cafes which will cater to a variety of tastes and culinary interests.

The cruise line has also revealed the restaurants and lounges which are exclusive to guests of its luxury Khuzama experience.

Restaurants

Irth

The first Saudi restaurant at sea, Irth, will combine flavours and dishes from across Saudi to create a dining feast for the senses. Saudi’s warm hospitality is the heart of Irth’s operations and guests are taken care of from the moment they step foot inside. Local products are used throughout the menu, and diners can expect to enjoy traditional Saudi sharing dishes such as jareesh, haneeth and saleeg, as well as local breads, Saudi coffee and cold drinks including lemon juice with Habaq, Medinah’s traditional dry mint.

La Tavola

AROYA’s speciality Italian restaurant, La Tavola, will transport guests to a traditional trattoria with flavours, sounds and smells that reflect the gastronomical hub. Its menu will include artisan pastas, hearty risottos and fresh salads, alongside mouthwatering desserts to finish the meal on a high. A highlight of La Tavola is its hydroponic herb garden, where delicious herbs are grown on-board and used in La Tavola’s delicious savoury dishes, including its freshly made pasta.

The Fish Market

The Fish Market is AROYA’s speciality seafood restaurant, offering deliciously fresh fish sourced locally and sustainably. Guests will be able to choose their dinner from the largest fresh seafood display on-board a cruise ship , where local catches, such as najel, hamour, harid and shaour, will be on offer. Different service levels are available, including Guéridon and silver service for diners looking to elevate their experience, as well as interactive colouring packages to keep the little ones occupied.

Space Diner

American cuisine meets the excitement of space exploration at the interactive Space Diner. Interiors showcase retro art inspired by the Saudi Space Agency’s Human Space Flight Programme, with vibrant colours and funky geometric design throughout. Fun for all the family, Space Diner will serve tasty American fast food, such as astro-burger sliders and meteorite mac ‘n’ cheese, alongside speciality milkshakes inspired by the textures and colours of outer space.

Bamboo Kitchen

Bamboo Kitchen, AROYA’s signature Asian restaurant, will take guests on a culinary journey with authentic dishes from China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Korea. The contemporary restaurant will be sleek in design, with spaces for live cooking displays, including teppanyaki, by world-class chefs. From fragrant Vietnamese pho and Chinese Peking duck, to Thailand’s fiery Tom Yum soup and delicious Japanese sushi rolls, the menu at Bamboo Kitchen will showcase the rich culinary heritage of Asia’s most vibrant destinations.

Lounges & Cafes

Al Matal Lounge

The Al Matal Lounge will be an all-day venue, boasting stunning views of the ocean surroundings through floor-to-ceiling windows. The walls are adorned with contemporary artwork whilst comfortable sofas make it the perfect spot for relaxing from sunrise to sunset. Guests can enjoy traditional Saudi, Moroccan, Turkish and English teas alongside freshly baked pastries, or head to the dedicated indoor terrace for shisha.

Legends Sports Lounge

Catering to sports enthusiasts at sea, Legends Sports Lounge will stream sports from around the world across its multiple TV screens. Sports memorabilia on the walls, paired with a vibrant and energic atmosphere, will make guests feel as though they’re in the VIP lounge of a football stadium. On the menu will be quick bites across US and Arabian cuisine, such as nachos, slides and mezze platters, and for shisha fans, Legends Sports Lounge will be home to the first charcoal shishas on-board a cruise ship.

Khuzama Dining

Khuzama Restaurant

Exclusive to guests who book AROYA’s luxury Khuzama experience, the Khuzama Restaurant offers an elegant dining experience in a sophisticated setting. Bringing together the ingredients and cooking styles of both Saudi and French cuisine, the elevated menu rotates every seven days to give guests a diverse range of flavourful, fusion dishes. The warm interiors and low lighting will be accompanied with live performances from musicians to create a relaxing yet refined atmosphere that leaves guests wanting more.

Khuzama Lounge

Another exclusive offering for Khuzama guests is the beautifully elegant Khuzama Lounge, a 24/7 space for VIP travellers to unwind and relax. Serving light bites and sweet treats, the regularly changing menu reflects local and international cuisine, including Spanish tapas and French pastries. The upscale dining is paired with live music to create a cosy yet luxurious atmosphere that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

Embarking on its maiden voyage from Jeddah, Saudi this December, AROYA Cruises will redefine what it means to holiday in Arabia. In addition to world-class dining, the AROYA ship will have 20 entertainment venues, including a theatre, karaoke room, climbing wall and mini golf course, vibrant kids and teens areas, bespoke spa and wellness services, two swimming pools, and the largest retail area of any cruise ship in the world. Each of the 1,524 cabins has been designed with style and comfort in mind, blending modern amenities with a warm and inviting atmosphere.

AROYA Cruises sets sail on 16th December from Jeddah with a three-night sailing that includes a visit to a Red Sea private island. Priced from SAR 1,405 per guest.

For more information and to book, visit aroya.com/en

AROYA Cruises

AROYA Cruises was first announced in June 2023 as a separate business unit of Cruise Saudi, a PIF Portfolio Company. Launched in line with Vision 2030 and Saudi’s plan to become a globally recognised tourism destination, AROYA Cruises is the world’s first Arabian cruise line which is redefining what it means to holiday in Arabia. Offering local and international guests a Remarkably Arabian experience, the first ship in the fleet – AROYA – will feature 1,678 cabins, 20 entertainment venues, 29 restaurants, lounges and cafes, a wellness centre, and kids club across 18 decks. AROYA will embark on its maiden voyage in December 2024.

