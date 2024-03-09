Dubai. Plumbers registered on Ariston Middle East’s loyalty program myAriston.ae will earn double points for every upload during Ramadan. The my ariston rewards platform has registered plumbing professionals who will receive this special reward from Ramadan 1 to the end of the holy month. Registered individuals who install Ariston PRO1 R or BLU R water heaters and post their proof of purchase on the site according to the standard requirements of the program will benefit from the offer. New registrations are also welcome, and instructions are easy to access on myAriston

Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus said, “We are happy we have been able to reward plumbers and small FM companies through the loyalty program. The scheme is unique as it demonstrates our long-term vision, commitment to the trade and rewards our most valued installers. In the month of Ramadan, we will be happy to double the points they earn.”

The program is specially modeled to attract plumbers, and small maintenance companies, those who influence purchase but do not get the attention of manufacturers. The incentives apply on purchase of the popular PRO1 R made in Italy and Blu R water heaters made in China. As the loyalty program is a long-term initiative, registered members can accumulate points over a period to avail the most attractive rewards. Ariston Middle East maintains the momentum by launching various promotions like the Ramadan offer.

Initially introduced in April 2023, this Eid Al Fitr will mark the first anniversary of the program. During this period, the program has been communicated by Ariston Middle East to the plumbers and small maintenance companies in their own languages via social media. The outreach is complemented with point-of-sale customization in retail outlets and engaging plumbers in fun events. The program’s popularity is evidenced most by the word-of-mouth publicity generated within the trade community boosting the membership.

“Ariston Middle East is part of the 93-year Ariston Group. The Group is committed to a ‘2030 Vision’ that leads up to our centenary year, a vision that identifies the company’s stakeholders and our outlook on them. One of our main stakeholder groups is our customers – we are committed to offer them an excellent experience through exceeding expectations. This initiative captures that ethos since plumbers who are eligible for the program influence the decision of our customers and we are extremely happy to offer them higher rewards via myAriston in Ramadan this year.” Torner stated.

About Ariston:

Ariston Group is a global leader in sustainable solutions for hot water and space heating, components and burners. In 2022 the Group reported almost 2.4 billion euro revenues. As of today, after the addition of Centrotec Climate Systems in January 2023, Ariston Group has over 10,000 employees, representative offices in 43 countries, 31 production sites and 30 research and development centers in 5 continents. Ariston Group is listed on Euronext Milan since November 2021. Ariston Group demonstrates its commitment to sustainability through the development of renewable and high efficiency solutions, such as heat pumps, water heating heat pump, hybrid solutions and solar thermal systems. The Group also stands out for its continuous investment in technological innovation, digitalization and advanced connectivity systems. The Group offers a full range of products, solutions and services mainly under the global brands Ariston, ELCO and Wolf, and also operates under iconic brands such as Calorex, NTI, HTP, Chaffoteaux, ATAG, Brink, Chromagen, Racold as well as Thermowatt and Ecoflam in the components and burners business.