Dubai, UAE: Construction has begun on the AED500 million Wadi Villas by Dubai-based Arista Properties – a collection of 30 ultra luxurious homes at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

AASA Group is the appointed contractor for the project, which is due for completion in Q4 2026.

Wadi Villas, part of the Meydan master development, comprises exclusive four and five bedroom villas and six bedroom mansions that combine the ultimate in high-end living with premium amenities and sustainable features in a resort-like setting. Set in lush green surroundings with streaming wadis, every villa and mansion has its own private pool, barbecue pit, glass elevator, solar-panels for eco-friendly water heating, extensive terrace space and nature-inspired interiors.

Wadi Villas also boasts a wide range of communal fitness, business and leisure amenities including a 25 meter infinity pool, modern fitness center, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, 24-hour concierge, chauffeurs’ waiting area, co-working space, private meeting room and library.

Wadi Villas is a game-changing development that sets new standards in ultra luxury living spaces and brings a new dimension to the finest in services and amenities. It has been meticulously designed to offer a sense of freedom, foster connections and bring nature and the great outdoors into the everyday lives of residents.

Wadi Villas is designed by world leading, award-winning architects Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), which has delivered 2,000 projects in 80 countries and taken home 200 awards in the last decade. Leading design consultancy Coopers Hill, which has 40 years’ experience across 40 countries, is the appointed landscaping consultant.

Prices for Wadi Villas start at AED 14 million, with an attractive 60/40 payment plan. For more information and sales enquiries, visit https://aristaproperties.com

-Ends-

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Arista Properties

Arista Properties was founded in 2023 with a vision to bring revolution in the real estate market. It believes in the power of space to inspire creativity and foster a sense of freedom. Synonymous with excellence, Arista Properties is committed to creating spaces that inspire a fulfilling way of life.