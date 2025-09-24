London – Arini, a leading alternative credit manager with ~$11 billion in assets under management, announces the opening of a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) following receipt of regulatory approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, underscoring the firm's commitment towards becoming a global market player.

The Abu Dhabi base of operations will be led and overseen by Jeysson Abergel, previously based in London. The new office will serve as a key hub to support Arini’s growth ambitions, establishing a local footprint in the region while enabling the firm to deepen relationships with investors and partners.

“We are delighted to establish Arini’s presence in Abu Dhabi through the ADGM, a premier international financial centre”, said Hamza Lemssouguer, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Arini. “Abu Dhabi’s robust institutions and infrastructure, combined with the ADGM’s vision for connecting global financial markets, provides an ideal base to strengthen our presence in the region over the long term.”

“I am pleased to be appointed CEO of Arini Middle East”, added Jeysson Abergel, CEO of Arini Middle East. “I look forward to deepening our existing partnerships and forging new ones in the sophisticated and innovative ADGM financial ecosystem.”

This announcement follows Arini’s previous expansion in September 2023, when the firm opened its New York office. Across its three geographies - London, New York and now Abu Dhabi - Arini now has a headcount of 100 plus professionals, reflecting the firm’s strong trajectory since its inception in 2021.

About Arini

Arini Capital Management is a specialized alternative asset manager with a diverse credit investment offering across public and private credit, supported by a highly sophisticated global institutional investor base. Arini was founded in 2021 with a primary focus on European credit markets and an approach rooted in fundamental credit analysis. As of 31 August 2025, Arini manages approximately $11 billion across a range of strategies, including long/short credit, structured credit, opportunistic credit, direct lending and asset-backed finance. Arini has global operations in London, New York and Abu Dhabi. Learn more at www.arini.com.

