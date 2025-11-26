Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Areen Development, the leading real estate company, has awarded the construction contract of Boulevard Al Areen to Al Hamad Contracting. This move underscores the company’s commitment to elevating its Areen Masterplan into a comprehensive, integrated urban development.

The contract was signed during Cityscape Bahrain 2025, in the presence of Mr Majed Al Khan, Managing Director of Al Areen Holding and Board Member and CEO of Infracorp; Dr Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding and Areen Development; and Mr Khalid Mukatash, Bahrain Area Manager of Al Hamad Construction.

This award reinforces the appeal of the Al Areen Master Plan as a premier mixed-use destination, with Boulevard Al Areen comprising a distinctive addition to its array of amenities. The project features over 16,000 square metres of expansive retail space within a total built-up area exceeding 120,000 square metres, offering modern residential options, including co-living arrangements, alongside outstanding recreational and sports facilities such as outdoor courts and a skate park. These features contribute towards a world-class space aligned with Areen Development’s vision to redefine retail experiences in the Kingdom.

Inspired in design by iconic global projects like London’s Battersea Power Station, which integrates shopping, entertainment, and residential living within a comprehensive development, the project’s launch coincides with a series of key projects within the masterplan.

This includes the construction of a new mosque to serve residents and visitors, as well as the redevelopment and modernisation of the “Janat Dilmun” which recently announced plans for its relaunch with a new brand and enhanced services aiming to bolster the destination’s tourism and hospitality offerings, particularly for homeowners in Tilal Al Areen and other new projects.

This project aligns with Areen Development’s vision to enhance urban services and provide a vibrant residential environment that combines modern living with diverse retail opportunities, thereby strengthening its position as a distinguished residential and investment destination.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Ahlam Zainal, CEO of Al Areen Holding and Areen Development, stated, “Boulevard Al Areen marks a milestone in the development of the Areen Masterplan. It will enhance the area’s commercial and service infrastructure, supporting current and future residential projects, exemplifying our commitment to delivering high-quality facilities that provide add value to the community.”

She added, “We are keen to ensure that the project combines innovative design with comprehensive services, offering a balanced living experience that includes co-living options and vibrant commercial spaces. We are confident that Boulevard Al Areen will become a major attraction for residents, investors, and visitors alike.”

She continued, “We are pleased to move into the implementation phase with a trusted partner like Al Hamad Contracting, whose extensive expertise in executing high-quality projects aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a sustainable and integrated urban environment within the Areen Masterplan.”

Mr Khalid Mukatash, Bahrain Area Manager of Al Hamad Contracting, commented, “We are honoured by the trust placed in us by Areen Development to execute such a significant project. Our collaboration on Boulevard Al Areen reflects our renowned leadership in implementing urban development projects that combine engineering and architectural excellence with a commitment to the highest standards.”

He added, “This project presents an opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Areen Development. We look forward to helping realise its vision of developing integrated, sustainable communities that fulfil the aspirations of residents and investors.”

Areen Development is a leading real estate developer in Bahrain, specialising in residential, commercial, and tourism projects within the Al Areen masterplan. Its developments adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability, combining modern design with comprehensive services and advanced infrastructure. The company is committed to providing integrated development solutions that enhance the lifestyle and meet the aspirations of current and future generations.