Beirut: areeba, the leading payment processing service provider in the Middle East has today rolled out the ability to use QR codes through e-wallets to pay at areeba’s merchants’ network across Lebanon. The rollout of QR code functionality allows customers using local major e-wallets to use their wallets to pay safely and securely by eliminating the need to handle cash.

areeba has partnered with the major Lebanese digital wallets to allow their customers to use their wallets to pay for goods and services. Now, users of the following wallets: WeePay Wallet (Powered by CashUnited), Whish, and zaky, will have the option to use the QR code functionality in their app to complete a transaction in person by scanning the QR code generated by the areeba POS machine.

"With the growing popularity of mobile wallets in Lebanon, we believe that QR code payment will complement the functionalities offered by these wallets and will fulfill the needs of the consumers who are looking for a safe digital payment solution," said Hassan Mayassi, Group Chief Commercial Officer at areeba.

QR code technology used by areeba is a new acceptance infrastructure for digital payments that has been successfully marketed across Lebanon. QR codes will be printed and displayed on an existing POS receipt, while merchants do not have to bear the cost of a separate device or pay a sign-up fee.

Businesses of any size can adopt QR codes, even those with existing POS machines, to grow customers and revenue. In addition, areeba QR code payment can easily be integrated with any new wallet or digital banking app in Lebanon, wishing to offer customers the option to pay using their wallets or app.

The adoption of QR codes for payment acceptance brings about a significant transformation due to its convenience, ease of use, speed, and security. Our collaboration with other digital wallets reinforces the national initiative for financial inclusion. As mobile wallets gain more popularity in Lebanon, we are convinced that QR code payments will enhance the features provided by these wallets, satisfying the demands of consumers who seek a secure digital payment option.