Dubai-UAE: Ardee Developments has announced the launch of sales for Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island, its highly anticipated branded residential offering in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Official sales will commence on 1 June 2025 with expression of interest starting 15 May 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of Ardee Al Marjan Island, the company’s flagship, multi-billion-dirham development set to redefine coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island will comprise 523 upscale residences — including apartments, townhouses, and sea villas — ranging from one to six bedrooms and spanning 86 m² to over 300 m². Every home is thoughtfully designed to embody refined beachfront living, with uninterrupted sea views and elegant interiors that reflect timeless sophistication.

Bringing together the prestige of the Fairmont brand with the ease of resort-style living, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach, the Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre

and Studio, family & kids pool, adults sky pool & terrace & bar, dedicated boardroom and private dining room, resident’s owners lounge as well as wellness facilities including treatment rooms, screening room, games room, kids club and seamless connectivity to the adjacent Fairmont resort.

Further enriching the offering is a tailored suite of à la carte services. From in-home catering and private chef experiences to childcare, dog walking, housekeeping, personal concierge support, and a home maintenance program while residents are away, every element is designed to simplify and enhance everyday living. In addition, residents will enjoy exclusive access to the Accor Owner Benefits Program. This includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless (ALL) programme, the ability to gift Gold status to family and friends, and VIP privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts around the world.

With prices starting from AED 2.49 Million, Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island offers an exclusive opportunity for discerning buyers seeking long-term value, effortless luxury, and a lifestyle defined by exceptional quality in one of the region’s most iconic coastal destinations.

Beyond the residences, guests were given an exclusive look at the next phase of the Ardee Al Marjan Island masterplan. The development is progressing into a fully integrated coastal destination that blends residences, hospitality, leisure, retail, and entertainment on an unprecedented scale.

Key components of the masterplan include branded and serviced residences, private villas, townhouses, a flagship luxury hotel, and a vibrant retail and F&B promenade. The destination will also feature a variety of curated lifestyle offerings — from wellness hubs and gaming lounges to family entertainment zones and waterfront experiences — all designed to create a future-ready, immersive community.

Prioritizing walkability, nature access, and sea connectivity, the project will boast expansive green spaces, direct beach access, and panoramic views, setting a new standard for contemporary island living in Ras Al Khaimah.

Vishal Mehta, CEO of Ardee Developments, added: “As we prepare to open sales of Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island this June, we are proud to invite buyers into a community that reflects excellence at every level. In partnership with Al Marjan Island, Fairmont Hotels, and Christie’s International Real Estate, we are shaping a new era of luxury coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah — one defined by world-class design, hospitality, and lifestyle, brought together in a truly integrated destination.”

To support global sales efforts, Ardee Developments has appointed Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah as the exclusive master agency. Christie’s will lead GCC and international outreach and client servicing, ensuring a seamless buyer journey.

“This is a vibrant and integrated coastal lifestyle community that combines natural beauty, unparalleled hospitality and leisure not seen in the area before,” said Jackie Johns and Dinesh Chhatwani, Managing Partners at Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah. “Ras Al Khaimah’s momentum as a global hospitality and investment hub, and its rapidly growing real estate market, makes it the ideal launchpad for Ardee Developments to execute its grand vision.”

Upon completion, Ardee Al Marjan Island will be the largest and most ambitious development of its kind on Al Marjan Island. Spanning over 2.5 million sq. ft.

About Ardee Developments

Ardee Developments was established with a vision to transform modern living by creating vibrant integrated communities where essential services, lifestyle conveniences, and amenities converge seamlessly. Committed to reimagining traditional luxury, Ardee Developments strives to deliver comfort, sophistication, and innovation through cutting-edge master-planned developments.

Ardee Developments' flagship project on Al Marjan Island sets a new benchmark in premium living, featuring a distinctive blend of hotels, residences, villas, branded homes, retail outlets, and dining experiences. By providing access to world-class amenities and curated lifestyle offerings, Ardee Developments aims to create vibrant, immersive spaces that enrich everyday life.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand’s unrivalled portfolio of more than 92 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,600 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.