Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arcilla Property Partners, a leading development and design company, has announced it has won contracts to develop and design more than 100,000 sq. feet of luxury residential real estate following a phenomenal two years of operation in the UAE.

Founded by property magnets Alexis Stellakis and Harry Helsby, Arcilla’s impressive portfolio of projects has risen to eight sites across the UAE, including two penthouses in the prestigious new residences at Atlantis The Royal, one three-bedroom and one five-bedroom. Arcilla is fully redeveloping and designing the properties and their interiors, which are set to be completed, on schedule, by the end of the year.

The penthouse owner, who commissioned Arcilla as their developers and designers, acquired the 32nd floor of Atlantis The Royal off-plan back in 2016. The design work then commenced in 2021, allowing for a full two-year process to visualise and craft every element of the interior architecture and design to perfection, including bespoke furniture and joinery designed by Arcilla and manufactured by a local fit-out partner, Bond Interiors.

Arcilla is working to fulfil the UAE demand for a higher standard of quality and more understated luxury, that draws on the sophistication and style of design seen in other premier markets. In addition to Atlantis The Royal, Arcilla is working on a growing number of ultra-luxury individual units and larger-scale developments alongside their local partners across the UAE, including Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Arcilla emphasise that the UAE market requires a unique approach and understanding local culture and business practices is crucial. This attitude has played a definitive role in the company’s rapid success, having adopted a client-first approach that has quickly seen the business working hand-in-hand with some of the most iconic properties and influential families in the UAE, setting a new standard for luxury and world-class service.

Harry Helsby, Co-founder and Creative Director of Arcilla said, “It has been an incredible journey so far, and we’re privileged to be working on so many iconic property and interior architectural projects within our first few years of operation in the UAE.

“Here at Atlantis The Royal we have designed every single item of furniture, down to the button going onto the headboard. We have tailored the size and scale of every single piece and item of joinery going in."

Alexis Stellakis, Co-founder and Managing Director of Arcilla adds: “We focus on people, building great relationships with them, learning what they really want and then following on from that, we bring our level of expertise into the room. I think there's a real personal touch on every project from Arcilla, and I believe that the trust we develop with the client has been a huge part of our success.”

Stellakis continues: “We are seeing a trend from our clients for high quality, prestigious, aesthetics within their properties. So, we are supporting them in this vision, bringing our own insight and experience in this space to the UAE. We see a big appetite for it here.”

Almost every element of their developments, from exterior to interior, is either made bespoke in their factory in Dubai, or sourced directly from local suppliers.

Helsby adds: “In the UAE, luxury is no longer as synonymous with glitz, gold and opulent design and decor, it’s increasingly more contemporary, classy and understated in style. Arcilla specialises in this aesthetic, but also prides itself on making sure everything is at the highest level of quality.”

Whilst primarily focused on the UAE, Arcilla has ambitious plans to scale their operations to focus on projects in the wider GCC region. The founders believe that their unique blend of, expertise, partnership and an unwavering commitment to quality will continue to set them apart in a rapidly evolving luxury real estate landscape.

Arcilla's own journey originally began in London, where Stellakis and Helsby had, in previous roles, developed stellar reputations for delivering top-tier residential developments. This in turn includes collaboratively developing over £100M of London’s prime property over the last decade.

These developments have been across some of London’s most sought-after residential areas including, Knightsbridge, Chelsea, Belgravia and Hyde Park Gardens.

They then brought their combined experience together in 2020 to form Arcilla, with instant success. In their first two years of operations, the company broke two separate price per square footage record sales for the prime London housing market, before expanding to the UAE to continue their success story.

