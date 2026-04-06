Arcapita, a global alternative investment firm, today announced the promotions of Isa Al Khalifa and Michael Riccomini to Managing Director, and 20 employees at different levels across its global offices.

These promotions reflect the firm’s continued growth and its focus on strengthening leadership across key business lines and geographies.

Isa Al Khalifa, who also serves as Arcapita’s Head of MENA Real Estate and CEO of Lintara Properties, has played a central role in expanding the firm’s real estate platform across the GCC. He has led a focused strategy targeting industrial and logistics assets aligned with region’s economic transformation.

Michael Riccomini, Head of UK Real Estate, has led the expansion of Arcapita’s industrial real estate platform in the UK, including the launch of dedicated investment vehicles and the deployment of capital into logistics and industrial assets supported by strong underlying demand.

The broader group of 20 promotions spans multiple functions and regions, highlighting the depth of talent across the organization and Arcapita’s continued investment in its people.

Hisham Al Raee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Arcapita, said: “These promotions reflect the strength of our investment platform, and depth of talent across the firm. We have continued to grow our business in a disciplined manner, successfully expanding across key markets while maintaining a consistent focus on delivering value to our investors.”

Fiona Anderson, Head of Human Capital & Business Administration at Arcapita, added: “Our people are at the core of Arcapita’s success. These promotions recognize individual performance, and demonstrate our long-term commitment to developing talent.”

Arcapita continues to execute a disciplined investment strategy focused on private equity and real estate, targeting sectors supported by long-term structural demand. The firm’s private equity platform focuses on essential business services, while its real estate strategy is centered on high-quality logistics and industrial assets, as well as digital infrastructure. Across its platforms, the firm remains focused on markets with strong fundamentals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the GCC.

With a track record of over 30 years and a global presence across key international markets, Arcapita continues to scale its investment platforms while maintaining a selective and disciplined approach to capital deployment.

Contacts

Arcapita

Tariq Hayat

thayat@arcapita.com

Brunswick Group

Mira Kest

arcapita@brunswickgroup.com

About Arcapita

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

For more information, please visit: www.arcapita.com