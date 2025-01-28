Dubai, UAE - Arcapita Group Holdings Limited (‘Arcapita’), the global alternative investment firm, in partnership with DSV, a global logistics leader, announced today the development of a state-of-the-art, 30,000 square meter build-to-suit warehouse in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This milestone project marks a significant expansion in their collaboration, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. Group AMANA, the leading regional design-build company, kicked off construction following a special groundbreaking event, having been awarded the official design and build contract for the facility. Utilizing Modular construction, offsite construction, and BIM technology, AMANA aims to deliver a high quality, more sustainable facility within 11 months.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core of the New Warehouse

The warehouse, designed to meet the highest international standards, will feature advanced automation systems, LEED certification for energy efficiency, and be subject to green building practices. The facility will support key industries such as Healthcare, Consumer and Retail, Technology, Automotive, and Industrial verticals. The facility will have a capacity for 75,000 pallet positions, a dedicated area for handling hazardous materials such as lithium batteries, and a large covered outdoor storage space. Additionally, the warehouse will provide specialized “white glove” logistics services for high-value and sensitive shipments, particularly for the healthcare and luxury goods sectors.

“This project reflects the evolving needs of the logistics sector,” said Isa Al Khalifa, Director of Real Estate Investments at Arcapita. “As one of the largest investors in industrial real estate in the GCC, we are proud to deliver tailored, energy-efficient facilities to support the increasing complexity of global supply chains.”

Chrys Mendonca, Managing Director of DSV Dubai, added: “This warehouse underscores our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable logistics solutions for our clients. It reflects our strategic focus on key verticals and our dedication to meeting the growing demands of the region.”

Deepening the Arcapita-DSV Partnership

This warehouse marks the second phase of the strategic partnership between Arcapita and DSV, building on their strong collaboration and mutual vision for logistics innovation. Located within DSV’s JAFZA South Campus, the facility further strengthens DSV’s presence in Dubai, a critical regional hub for global trade.

Arcapita’s Expanding Footprint in Industrial Real Estate

Arcapita’s investment in the Jebel Ali facility is part of the firm’s broader strategy to grow its industrial real estate portfolio across the GCC. Since 2010, Arcapita has built a platform of over 30 properties spanning 3.5 million square feet, leased to more than 80 tenants, including blue-chip international companies and regional leaders. With over $1 billion in industrial real estate assets currently under management, the firm is committed to significantly expanding its GCC logistics portfolio to meet the region’s growing demand for industrial real estate.

About Arcapita Group

Arcapita is a global alternative investments firm focused on private equity and real estate, with a track record of over 30 years and a total transaction value of more than $32 billion. Arcapita has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, as well as affiliated offices in Bahrain.

About DSV

At DSV, we keep supply chains flowing in a world of change. We provide and manage supply chain solutions for thousands of companies every day—ranging from small family-run businesses to large global corporations. While our reach is global, our presence remains local, ensuring we stay close to our customers. With more than 75,000 employees in over 80 countries, we work passionately to deliver outstanding customer experiences and high-quality services.

We aspire to lead the way toward a more sustainable future for our industry, remaining committed to conducting business in harmony with nature. DSV is a dynamic organization that champions inclusivity and diversity, conducting all operations with integrity, while respecting different cultures and the dignity and rights of individuals.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 8,000 employees located in 11 cities across seven countries, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.