Using what3words has proven to improve delivery speed and reduce total distance travelled by couriers vs. other navigation platforms



Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions; and innovative geolocation technology, what3words; partnership is set to further improve last mile delivery process through improved and more accurate addressing system.



As part of the Company’s plans to further enhance the efficiency of its last mile delivery, Aramex has integrated what3words into its retail application programming interface (API) platform. The integration enables regional e-commerce businesses to give their customers the option to have their packages accurately delivered to any what3words address across the region. It’s simple for retailers to add a what3words address field to checkout pages, allowing it to be passed on to Aramex couriers. The integration supports regional SMEs who are looking to optimize customer experiences and ensure accurate and efficient deliveries.



UK-based, what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares and has given each square a unique combination of three words, known as a “what3words address”. For example you can find the main entrance to what3words' Head Office at ///filled.count.soap in London. This means every front door, mall entrance, delivery point, and even unmarked roads will have its own unique address, helping to minimize address errors and enabling Aramex couriers to pick up and drop off packages with enhanced accuracy and efficiency, optimizing the delivery process and providing a smoother customer experience.



Alaa Saoudi, Chief Operating Officer – Express at Aramex, said: “Aramex has been working closely with what3words since 2016 to optimize the crucial last mile of the delivery journey. In our efforts to help improve last mile delivery, we believe that by using what3words we will further enhance customer experience and enable a more frictionless delivery journey. Our longstanding partnership with what3words is a perfect example of our commitment to apply innovative technological solutions to boost efficiencies and enhance customer satisfaction, as well as support the further development and growth of e-commerce in the region.”



Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “Using a what3words address makes it easy for people to say exactly where they want their packages, whether that is a specific building entrance, front door or side door, providing a seamless delivery experience for end customers and streamlining operations for couriers and retailers alike.”



what3words is revolutionizing the way the world talks about location. It allows users, including Aramex couriers and customers, to find, share and navigate to precise locations, anywhere in the world and the technology is available in 50 languages, including Arabic. Aramex also continues to leverage on its digitally enabled solutions including Aramex Fleet and Aramex Spot.



About Aramex:

Since its foundation in 1982, Aramex has grown to become a global leader in the logistics and transportation industry, recognized for its customized and innovative services for businesses and consumers. Listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and headquartered in the UAE, our location bridges the path between East and West, enabling our reach to more customers with the provision of effective logistics solutions worldwide. We currently have business operations in 600+ cities across more than 60 countries worldwide and employ over 17,000 professionals. We offer innovative services and solutions, including international and domestic express delivery, freight-forwarding, integrated logistics and supply chain management, and e-commerce solutions. We are strategically leveraging technology for better and more efficient last-mile delivery solutions. This approach has significant benefits, and that’s why we consider ourselves a technology-driven enterprise, selling transportation and logistics solutions without owning heavy assets.



About what3words:

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as ride-hailing apps or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes.



The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to what3words addresses in 50 languages to date. Millions of what3words addresses are in use around the world, with thousands of businesses using them to save money, be more efficient and provide a better customer experience. what3words is integrated into apps, platforms and websites, with just a few lines of code. Products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Triumph Motorcycles, Premier Inn, the AA and many emergency services across the world.



what3words has a team of over 100 people, across offices in the UK, USA, Germany and Mongolia. The company has raised over £100 million in capital from investors such as Intel, Aramex, Deutsche Bahn, Subaru and the Sony Innovation Fund.