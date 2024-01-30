DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Aramco announces that it has received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to maintain its Maximum Sustainable Capacity (MSC) at 12 million barrels per day (MMBD), and not to continue increasing MSC to 13 MMBD.

It is to be noted that MSC is determined by the State pursuant to the Hydrocarbons Law, enacted by Royal Decree M/37, dated 12/20/2017. The Company will update its capital spending guidance when its full-year 2023 results are announced in March.

Aramco Contact Information

Media Relations: media.inquiries@aramco.com

@aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com