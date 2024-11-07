DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia – Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, has been recognized on the global stage for its innovative deployment of digital technology to enhance the lives of its employees.

The company’s digital engagement platform, myCommunity, was named the winner of the Innovation Award during the World Smart City Awards 2024, an annual event that recognizes pioneering projects, ideas and strategies intended to make cities around the world more livable, sustainable, and economically viable.

Meshari Alshaikhmubarak, Aramco Senior Vice President of Community Services, said: “This award reflects the importance Aramco places on the wellbeing of its people. Through a strong focus on excellence and innovative deployment of digital technologies, we aim to improve our workplaces and enhance lifestyles in our communities. We are honoured that, as a result of this approach, the company’s myCommunity platform has been recognized with such a prestigious award. We are also inspired to build further on this achievement.”

Aramco’s myCommunity platform provides more than 200,000 people, in 14 different Aramco communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, access to customizable information, entry to hundreds of facilities, and multiple features such as GameMate, Community Clubs, and an intuitive Events Calendar for each community. The platform prioritizes inclusivity with a redesigned interface and more accessible navigation to empower every user experience. Additionally, the platform has been equipped to encourage facility and service ratings through community polls, enabling instant feedback and suggestions from users.

The World Smart City Awards 2024 took place in Barcelona, as part of the Smart City Expo World Congress, with a special ceremony held on November 6, 2024.

