Adjusted net income1: $28.0 billion (Q3 2024: $27.7 billion)

Cash flow from operating activities: $36.1 billion (Q3 2024: $35.2 billion)

Free cash flow1: $23.6 billion (Q3 2024: $22.0 billion)

Gearing ratio1: 6.3% as at September 30, 2025, compared to 6.5% as at June 30, 2025

Board declares Q3 2025 base dividend of $21.1 billion and performance-linked dividend of $0.2 billion, to be paid in the fourth quarter

Announcement of planned investment in HUMAIN underscores digital strategy and unlocks new value creation potential

2030 sales gas production capacity growth target revised upwards, from more than 60% to around 80% over 2021 production levels, resulting in anticipated total gas and associated liquids of approximately six million barrels of oil equivalent per day

Completion of $11.1 billion Jafurah midstream deal demonstrates attractive value proposition of Aramco’s unconventional gas expansion

Initial investment and establishment of Fujian Sinopec Aramco Refining & Petrochemical Co., Ltd. reflects progress in strategic Downstream expansion

Response to $3.0 billion international Sukuk issuance highlights investor confidence in Aramco’s financial resilience and robust balance sheet

Commenting on the results, Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser said:

“Aramco’s ability to adapt to new market realities has once again been demonstrated by our strong third quarter performance. We increased production with minimal incremental cost, and reliably supplied the oil, gas and associated products our customers depend on, driving strong financial performance and quarterly earnings growth.

“We also continue to enhance our upstream capabilities, with major oil and gas projects either recently completed or due to come onstream soon. Today we announce higher sales gas forecasts, and we now target sales gas production capacity growth of approximately 80% between 2021 and 2030, capitalizing on advanced capabilities. Part of that is from our unconventional gas expansion at Jafurah, which attracted significant interest from global investors.

“Our strategy remains focused on value-accretive growth while meeting rising demand for energy, achieving even closer integration across our business, and leveraging advances in technology to unlock new commercial opportunities. Our deployment of advanced AI solutions and investment in digital infrastructure underpins this approach, and our plan to acquire a significant minority stake in HUMAIN is expected to further drive innovation and progress our role in the crucial and rapidly evolving AI sector.”

Key financial results:

All amounts in millions unless otherwise stated 3rd quarter 2025 2nd quarter 2025 3rd quarter 2024 Nine months 2025 Nine months 2024 Net income ﷼ 101,015 85,022 103,365 283,580 314,646 $ 26,937 22,673 27,564 75,621 83,906 Adjusted net income1 ﷼ 104,923 92,041 103,997 295,679 316,044 $ 27,979 24,544 27,733 78,847 84,279 Capital expenditures ﷼ 47,081 46,158 49,593 140,298 135,705 $ 12,555 12,309 13,225 37,413 36,188 Free cash flow1 ﷼ 88,364 57,126 82,465 217,339 238,908 $ 23,563 15,233 21,990 57,956 63,709 Base dividends paid ﷼ 79,291 79,290 76,059 237,863 228,263 $ 21,145 21,144 20,282 63,431 60,870 Performance-linked dividends paid ﷼ 822 822 40,388 2,466 121,204 $ 219 219 10,770 657 32,321 ROACE1,2 % 18.4% 18.7% 20.8% 18.4% 20.8% Average realized crude oil price $/bbl 70.1 66.7 79.3 71.0 82.7

1. Non-IFRS measure: refer to the Non-IFRS measures reconciliations and definitions section for further details.

2. Calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

Aramco will discuss its Q3 2025 financial results in an audio webcast on November 4, 2025 at 3.00pm Riyadh / 12.00pm London / 7.00am New York. The webcast will be available at https://www.aramco.com/investors

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream and downstream performance, including relative to peers. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “goal,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “could,” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the following factors: global supply, demand and price fluctuations of oil, gas and petrochemicals; global economic conditions; competition in the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; climate change concerns, weather conditions and related impacts on the global demand for hydrocarbons and hydrocarbon-based products; risks related to Saudi Aramco’s ability to successfully meet its ESG targets, including its failure to fully meet its GHG emissions reduction targets by 2050; conditions affecting the transportation of products; operational risk and hazards common in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the MENA region and other areas; natural disasters and public health pandemics or epidemics; the management of Saudi Aramco’s growth; the management of the Company’s subsidiaries, joint operations, joint ventures, associates and entities in which it holds a minority interest; Saudi Aramco’s exposure to inflation, interest rate risk and foreign exchange risk; risks related to operating in a regulated industry and changes to oil, gas, environmental or other regulations that impact the industries in which Saudi Aramco operates; legal proceedings, international trade matters, and other disputes or agreements; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company’s latest periodic reports filed with the Saudi Exchange. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements.