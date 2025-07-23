First phase of construction is complete with enabling, piling and shoring works finished

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Arada has awarded the main construction contract for the ultra-luxury Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah to a subsidiary of global construction giant China Railway Group Ltd (CREC). Valued at AED678 million, the contract will result in the development of the landmark project by the end of 2027.

CREC subsidiary China Tiesju Civil Engineering has extensive experience across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and Asia in executing complex projects. The conglomerate’s track record of on-time delivery to an exceptional level of quality underscores Arada’s commitment to setting a new standard for the high-end Dubai residential market.

Designed in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and the Pritzker-Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah features panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s famed skyline, as well as 90,000 square feet of high-quality amenities and 57 individually designed homes.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “This appointment marks a key step forward for a project that stands as one of Dubai’s most anticipated ultra-luxury developments, and is in line with our promise to work with world-class partners on this landmark project. Set against the iconic backdrop of Palm Jumeirah, Armani Beach Residences reflects Arada’s ambition to deliver exceptional design, craftsmanship, and a truly elevated lifestyle experience.”

Launched in 2024, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah has set a new benchmark for design-led ultra-luxury beachfront living in Dubai, combining minimalism, natural harmony and refined detail with impressive views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline from the outer crescent of the iconic man-made islands.

Every beautifully appointed home is defined by a desire to bring extravagant ocean and skyline views into its interior, with a wide array of configurations including including two-, three-, four-, five-bedroom and penthouse residences all offering unrestrained access to the exterior view.

Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah also includes two presidential suites, which combine numerous different internal function areas – including a contemplative courtyard space with reflective pool, a personalised gym, libraries, a private cinema, and a private parking lounge with space for seven cars – with an opulent mega-terrace featuring an infinity pool.

Buyers of penthouses and presidential suites will have the opportunity to work directly with Armani/Casa to deliver a truly bespoke interior scheme for their homes.

The project was named Best Branded Residence at Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2024 and also won Waterfront Project of the Year at the 2024 Pillars of Real Estate Awards. The show apartment for Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah is available for viewing at the Arada sales office in City Walk.

