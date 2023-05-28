Kuwait: Arabsat, a world leader in broadcasting and telecommunication satellites, has launched its latest state-of-the-art satellite, Arabsat Badr-8, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from, Florida, USA. The satellite will join the Badr network at Arabsat’s orbital position of 26 degrees east, providing a wide range of services for television broadcasting, satellite communications, and information exchange in C and Ku frequency bands. Arabsat partnered with Airbus and SpaceX to make the launch a success.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Badr-8, which will provide advanced satellite services for our customers and partners in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and beyond," said Arabsat President and CEO, Eng. Alhamedi Alanezi. "The launch of Badr-8 demonstrates our commitment to expanding our satellite capabilities and providing the latest cutting-edge satellite solutions to meet the growing demand for high-quality broadcasting and communications services in the region and around the world. "

As a 7th generation satellite, Badr-8 is based on the Airbus Eurostar Neo electric orbit raising platform. The satellite features the innovative Airbus developed TELEO optical communications payload demonstrator. This payload will enable very high-capacity analogue optical feeder link communications capability. Proven to be highly robust against jamming, the technology is part of Airbus’ development strategy of a new generation of optical communications technology in space.

The launch of Badr-8 will enhance Arabsat's capabilities and capacity to offer modern and advanced solutions that meet the needs and expectations of the company’s customers. It will also strengthen Arabsat’s leading role in the Middle East and North Africa region for satellite broadcasting and communications.