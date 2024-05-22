Dubai: – Grass Valley, a pioneer in live production solutions, announces that Arabsat has chosen its AMPP SaaS platform as the foundation for a new three-tiered suite of broadcast transmission services. Arabsat is a major global satellite operator that delivers over 700 TV and radio channels to more than 80 countries.

The new services are based on Playout X, an AMPP-based SaaS solution that will enable Arabsat customers to broadcast quality signals in a much more flexible and efficient way. “These new AMPP-based services will allow our customers to set-up a new TV channel in just a few minutes,” said Alhamedi Alanezi, CEO & President of Arabsat. “Because this new agile, accessible and scalable cloud-based transmission technology is also more affordable, it will allow us to reach many new customers,” he continued.

The three playout products offered by Arabsat are TV Starter, TV Advanced and TV Pinnacle, leveraging state of the art private cloud infrastructure as well as GV AMPP orchestration platform. TV Starter and TV Advanced are designed to accommodate today’s Broadcasters playout needs for high quality and reliability in a cost-effective package while TV Pinnacle is a very sophisticated cloud production and playout system capable of handling multiple live sources for the most demanding events.

According to Grass Valley’s CEO and chairman Louis Hernandez, “We’re extremely gratified to be partnering with Arabsat on this TV transmission paradigm shift. Both companies have a long track record of leadership, and this collaboration represents the next logical next step in the ease, scalability, and affordability of television distribution.”

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry market. We work with 90% of the world's major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms with SaaS and hardware systems to be ever more productive. We enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content in the most profitable way.

From IP-native cameras or state-of-the-art software and hardware production platforms right across to playout systems, we're at the forefront of groundbreaking live media innovation. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to make live content move efficient and generate new revenue streams.

Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital.

Learn more at grassvalley.com

About Arabsat

Established in 1976, Arabsat is an initiative launched by 21 Arab countries and is wholly owned by the Arab League. It is considered the first provider of satellite services in the Arab world and enjoys an advanced position among satellite operators globally.

Thanks to a fleet of 8 satellites, equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, Arabsat is adept at providing a full spectrum TV and radio broadcast, telecommunications, broadband, advanced data transmission network solutions, and a range of satellite ecosystem services as well as multi-channel communications services, in addition to Internet services for government and commercial entities around the MENA region.

Arabsat provides satellite and Internet broadcast services for more than 260 encrypted television networks and HD channels. It provides its services through advanced technologies, ensuring the highest quality to over 650 TV channels and more than 245 radio stations, reaching tens of millions of households in more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Central Asia. These channels and stations are followed by more than 300 million viewers in 21 Arab countries.

Arabsat seeks to empower itself as the world’s best satellite operator. To do so, it follows an approach based on passion, stimulating innovation, and developing partnerships with the most prestigious satellite companies worldwide. This approach enabled Arabsat to acquire Hellasat, the most prominent satellite company in Southeastern Europe. In addition, Arabsat signed agreements with value-added services integration and advanced technology companies, which paved the way to launch Badr 8, the latest seventh generation satellite in its fleet. Furthermore, Arabsat aspires to launch more satellites equipped with optical communications technologies, which represent a real addition to the Arab satellite communications ecosystem.

