Arabisk Development Company plans to launch its new project in New Cairo, near the American University and 90th Street, to establish an integrated urban community.

Dr. Abdel Hamid El-Wazir, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arabisk Real Estate Development Company, said that the company plans to launch integrated urban development projects in the coming period, indicating that its new project will be launched within two months, with investments estimated at 15 billion Egyptian pounds.

He added that the project is still undergoing engineering studies and designs, which will be announced later upon completion of these studies, emphasizing that the project is being designed according to the highest specifications, in cooperation with major consulting companies, to ensure the well-being of residents and the highest quality using modern smart home methods.

He affirmed that the company is studying all available opportunities in the real estate market, explaining that it is planned to launch another project on the North Coast and studying the available opportunities in Marsa Matrouh, noting that after the announcement of the Ras El Hekma deal and the development of the New Alamein City, this area witnessed high demand.

He confirmed that real estate sales have witnessed great demand in the recent period, especially after the drop in gold prices, explaining that the demand for the coastal market is still lower compared to the primary residential market, where the residential market accounts for 70% and the coastal market 30%.

He pointed out that real estate prices are witnessing stability during the current period, expecting an increase in the coming period, noting that investment in the real estate sector is a safe haven for clients, as real estate prices have risen by no less than 70% in the recent period.