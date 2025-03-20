Arabian Hills Real Estate Development has announced that exceeding 50% progress in the roads and infrastructure works of the Arabian Hills project (Zone 2), which is part of the Arabian Hills Master Development located in Al Faqa area - Al Ain.

The Arabian Hills project (Zone 2) extends over an area of ​​(2,533,730) square meters of land. The project is comprised of (748) residential plots served by roads, infrastructure and utilities networks. The project also includes (33.5) km of internal roads and (306) km of power and utilities’ networks in addition to community amenities and facilities.

This achievement comes within the context of the ongoing work and efforts to complete the roads and infrastructure in zone (2), in parallel to the ongoing roads and infrastructure works in other zones accross the Arabian Hills Master Development. Arabian Hills Estate highly values the continuous cooperation of the concerned authorities represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, Al Ain Municipality and all concerned agencies, to overcome challenges and support the achievement of the targetted goals by completing the project.

