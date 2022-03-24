Ashraf Ezz El Din: “We are privileged to earn the trust shared by “Arabian Construction Company” who purchased one of CFC’s finest administrative buildings, located in Egypt’s most sophisticated mixed-use integrated communities at large.”



Cairo: “Al Futtaim Group Real Estate” (AFGRE), the real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim Group and “Arabian Construction Company” (ACC), one among the leading contracting firms in GCC and the Middle East, entered a purchasing agreement of an administrative building in “Cairo Festival City” (CFC). Such promising alliance proves CFC’s sound reputation in earning the loyalty of esteemed clients, while attracting rewarding investments to Egypt from around the globe.

Commenting on this, Eng. Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate (AFGRE), stated: “We are privileged to earn the trust shared by “Arabian Construction Company” who purchased one of CFC’s finest administrative buildings, located in Egypt’s most sophisticated mixed-use integrated communities at large. With a built-up area of 6500 square meters, and land area of 7500 square meters, the property overlooks Greater Cairo’s Ring Road, and is located at the heart of CFC’s exceptional Business District.”

Eng. Salah El Kadi, Branch Manager of Arabian Construction Company-Egypt, commented: “We have chosen to locate our latest addition to the company’s premises in the heart of “Cairo Festival City”, as the seed of our future growth and expansion plans. We are delighted to place our trust in “Cairo Festival City” since it is one of the most distinguished as one of the most exceptional integrated communities in Greater Cairo.”

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, sports hub, state-of-the-art service centers, and sophisticated automotive park.

About Arabian Construction Company:

Arabian Construction Company (ACC) is one among the leading contracting firms in GCC and Middle East with a history spanning over half a century. The Company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s most prominent construction companies, with a complex portfolio of massive multi-billion projects that span several sectors and locations. ACC is best known for utilizing avant-garde technology in its markets with investments.