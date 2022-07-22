Jawharat Al-Khobar Mall is the company’s third destination of its kind, with Riyadh and Jeddah locations already underway

The Jawharat malls offer unique lifestyle destinations bringing together luxury retail, dining and extensive entertainment offerings in brand new concept for the Kingdom

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Centres Company, the largest owner, developer and operator of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of its latest lifestyle development, Jawharat Al-Khobar Mall.

The company signed a lease and investment contract for an area of around 300,000 sqm, located north of Al-Khobar city in Al-Kurnaish district. The SAR 51.5 million annual lease agreement will see the ~SAR 1-1.3 billion development of Jawharat Al-Khobar Mall, the third lifestyle destination to be launched by Arabian Centres, complementing its two existing Jawharat locations in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Mohamad Mourad, Managing Director, Arabian Centres, said: “The development of our Jawharat locations is a core pillar of our strategic growth. This is a prime location in Al-Khobar, upon which this milestone project will be developed.

“We continue to create integrated lifestyle destinations that align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aiming to continuously improve standards and quality of living for residents Jawharat Al-Khobar will offer a completely new retail and lifestyle experience to those living in the area. We are providing access to world-class facilities, brands and entertainment that have never been available so conveniently before.”

Located on Al-Kurnaish beach in Al-Khobar city, the Mall has a unique view of the Arabian Gulf. Expected to open before the end of 2026, the Mall will offer a fully immersive lifestyle destination, bringing together luxury retail brands, a broad range of dining concepts and vast entertainment offerings, including cinemas and arcades. It is expected to house some of the world's leading and most coveted fashion brands, host both closed and open spaces, landscaped green areas, an artificial lake, and a walkway the site will bring a truly unique visitor experience to Al-Khobar and to the Kingdom. There is also plans to include mixed-use facilities at the developmentat a later stage.

Jawharat Al-Khobar is the sixth location in the Eastern Province, and the 30th in its overall portfolio of existing malls and pipeline.