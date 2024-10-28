Dubai: Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce that bookings for the all-new INFINITI QX80 2025 are now open ahead of its much-anticipated arrival.

With prices ranging from AED 450,000 to AED 510,000, customers can now reserve the luxury SUV through either AAC showrooms or the e-commerce platform, ensuring early and seamless access to this new flagship model.

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of AAC, said: “The QX80 is more than just a vehicle; it’s a promise of adventure, luxury, and a commitment to excellence that continues to drive Arabian Automobiles forward in the automotive industry. The introduction of this new edition represents a significant milestone for AAC, as it showcases our continued dedication to luxury and excellence, in line with the preference of UAE customers, given the car’s precisely tailored design and craftsmanship that blends understated and detailed style.”

He added: “As the flagship of INFINITI’s product renaissance, the all-new 2025 QX80 offers an exceptional driving experience with intelligently integrated technology, delivering unmatched comfort, convenience, and performance for all three rows. Our commitment to providing exceptional experiences remain at the heart of this launch.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the nearest INFINITI showroom or the INFINITI website to learn more about the new QX80, explore its unique features.

