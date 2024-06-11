Dubai, UAE: – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and exclusive distributor of Nissan, today announced the resounding success of its third annual Elite Club event. The Elite Club honors top-performing dealers who significantly contributed to AAC's impressive aftersales revenue in the spare parts sector over the past year. This year's event reaffirmed AAC's commitment to nurturing progress and solidifying its position as a market leader in the automotive industry.

The ceremony celebrated exceptional performance for the third consecutive year, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards ongoing success. Arabian Automobiles Company remains steadfast in its dedication to providing unparalleled aftersales services and maintaining the highest standards for its customers. By promoting the use of genuine parts, the company ensures the longevity and reliability of vehicles, thereby reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction and safety.

AAC's ongoing efforts to expand its authorized network underscore its focus on delivering top-tier service and support to its valued clients. This commitment showcases the enduring strength of the brand.

