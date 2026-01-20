Dubai, UAE – The Arabia CSR Network, the Arab region’s most established authority on corporate sustainability and responsible business, officially announced the launch of the 19th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards, a programme widely regarded by government, industry and civil society as the “Green Oscar of the Middle East.”

Now entering its nineteenth year, the Awards have become the most respected and rigorous recognition platform for sustainability and CSR excellence across the Arab world, setting benchmarks that influence corporate governance, ESG integration and long-term value creation at both national and regional levels.

The launch event, held at Stella Di Mare, Dubai Marina, brought together senior leaders from government, business, academia and civil society, underscoring the Awards’ role as a convening force for sustainability leadership rather than a ceremonial accolade.

Often referred to as the “Green Oscar of the Middle East” due to its credibility, depth of evaluation and enduring influence, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards stand apart for recognising measurable impact, institutional maturity and governance-driven sustainability, rather than one-off initiatives or marketing-led claims. Participation in the Awards is widely seen as a mark of leadership and accountability, with organisations undergoing a robust, independent and technically grounded evaluation process conducted by regional and international experts.

In her keynote address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Founder & CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, stated:

“For nearly two decades, the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards have represented the highest standard of sustainability recognition in the region. Being described as the ‘Green Oscar of the Middle East’ reflects the trust the programme has earned through integrity, rigour and substance. The 19th cycle reaffirms our commitment to recognising organisations that lead with responsibility, transparency and long-term vision.”

The 19th Cycle continues to feature 16 carefully structured categories, enabling participation across the public and private sectors while reflecting the economic and social fabric of the region:

Public Sector (Small, Medium & Large Organisations)

(Small, Medium & Large Organisations) Business Sector (Large, Medium & Small Enterprises)

Sector-Specific Categories:

Energy

Financial Services

Social Enterprise

Construction

Hospitality

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

New Business Category

Partnerships & Collaborations

Each category is designed to recognise leadership, innovation, collaboration and scalable impact, reinforcing the Awards’ reputation as a gap analysis journey, a benchmark rather than a competition. Beyond recognition, the Awards serve as a capacity-building mechanism. Participating entities benefit from structured feedback, benchmarking insights and strategic guidance, strengthening internal ESG systems and advancing sustainability performance over time.

This approach has positioned the Awards as a trusted reference for regulators, investors and international institutions. It is a credible platform for organisations seeking to demonstrate seriousness and maturity in sustainability governance.

Key Dates – 19th Cycle

Press Launch: 20th January 2026

20th January 2026 Awards Clinic: 14th April 2026

14th April 2026 Submission Deadline: 30th June 2026

30th June 2026 Awards Ceremony: 14th October 2026

The 18th Cycle recorded strong participation across sectors, with submissions reflecting resilience, innovation and strategic foresight amid global economic and environmental pressures. This momentum positions the 19th Cycle to attract even broader regional and international engagement, further cementing the Awards’ standing as the leading sustainability recognition platform in the Arab world. We are also pleased to announce that McDonald’s UAE has come on board as the Platinum Sponsor for the 19th Cycle, reaffirming the strong confidence of leading corporates in the credibility and impact of the Awards.

The Awards Ceremony will be held under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ras Al Khaimah, and Member of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council — reinforcing the programme’s national significance and regional credibility.

Since its inception, the Arabia CSR Network has transformed the Awards into a movement that shapes behaviour, elevates standards and accelerates sustainable development across the Middle East. Organisations committed to measurable impact, governance-led sustainability and long-term value creation are invited to participate in the 19th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards and be recognised among those shaping the future of responsible leadership in the Arab world. The Awards is also open to partnership and sponsorship opportunities, offering organisations a high-impact platform to demonstrate leadership, visibility and commitment to sustainability at a regional level.

For more information, please visit the newly redesigned website at www.arabiacsrandsustainabilityawards.com or contact the Awards Secretariat at awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com.

About the Arabia CSR Network;

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning, advising, recognising and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1st GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the ‘Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards’. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

For more information, please visit www.arabiacsrnetwork.com

Email: admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or awards@arabiacsrnetwork.com

Social Media links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arabiacsr

X: https://twitter.com/ArabiaCSR

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arabiacsr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arabiacsr/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@arabiacsrnetwork4580