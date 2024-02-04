The Arab ICT Ministers’ Council, during its twenty-seventh session, held on January 18, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, approved the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy elaborated by the Arab ICT Organization – AICTO.

The elaboration of a Regional Cybersecurity was a recommendation of the fourth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Beirut - Republic of Lebanon in 2019.

The development of the Arab Cybersecurity Strategy is part of the implementation of a number of regional actions initiated by AICTO that aim at enhancing the Arab cooperation in the field of communication and information technologies, and especially in implementation of the outputs and recommendations of the Arab Digital Agenda 2023-2033 and the Arab vision for the digital economy.

The Arab Cybersecurity Strategy was based on the following strategic vision: Towards a safe Arab society integrated in the global digital economy and self-sufficient solutions and expertise supporting digital confidence and protector of the Arab cyberspace.

The adopted strategy proposes the implementation of eight main working packages:

Developing a unified cybersecurity assessment framework Enhancing cybersecurity training and awareness raising Establishing and developing a regional-Arab Cybersecurity Incident Response Team (CSIRT) Promoting conformity with international standards Enhancing the maturity of institutional and administrative structures Supporting Cybersecurity R&D Developing of standardized legal procedures/frameworks Developing cybersecurity industries and attracting skills

In the upcoming period, AICTO will collaborate with all regional and international stakeholders and partners from public and private sectors in order to implement the diverse working packages outlined in this strategy.