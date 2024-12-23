Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Arab Financial Services (AFS), the Middle East and Africa region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler, signed a strategic agreement with Mediterranean Bank to support its USD international card program. Through this collaboration, AFS will deliver comprehensive card processing and sponsorship services, driving the expansion of advanced payment technologies and services in Libya.

This partnership opens the door for further collaboration to drive innovation and enhance the payments landscape, introducing new technologies and providing customers with secure, seamless payment solutions.

AFS CEO, Mr. Samer Soliman, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: 'We are delighted to collaborate with Mediterranean Bank to introduce innovative payment solutions to Libya. This strategic alliance aligns with AFS's mission to empower financial institutions in the region with advanced technology and seamless services. By leveraging Mediterranean Bank's international USD card program, we aim to foster a robust and flexible payment ecosystem for Libyan consumers.”

Mediterranean Bank Assistant General Manager, Mr. Mohammed Ben Omran, added: “Our partnership with AFS represents an important milestone in Mediterranean Bank’s journey to bring modern financial services to our customers. By leveraging AFS’s expertise, we look forward to introducing new payment technologies that will enhance the financial experience for our clients, while laying a foundation for further innovation and growth in Libya’s payments sector.”

As both organizations look toward future initiatives, this collaboration will pave the way for greater technological advancements, benefiting businesses and individuals across Libya.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Company’s ground-breaking, end-to-end payment services and solutions span debit, credit, and Islamic card processing, Merchant Acquiring, fintech and a state-of-the-art, value-added services suite. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

