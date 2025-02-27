Cairo – Arab Developers Holding, a leading real estate development company, has successfully attracted major brands to operate various service activities within its Nyoum October project, aiming to provide an exceptional residential experience. This offers all the necessary components to enhance residents' well-being and meet their essential needs, thereby maximizing returns for project investors.

Aligning with Arab Developers Holding's 2025 strategy, this endeavor focuses on the rapid development of existing projects. The company is accelerating the implementation of various residential units to ensure timely delivery as per agreed schedules. Additionally, it is introducing a range of services and facilities to provide residents with a safe environment rich in diverse service and entertainment activities.

As part of this strategy, a branch of the Globe International School has been established within Nyoum October, making it one of three international schools within the project. This collaboration with leading educational institutions in Egypt aims to introduce international schools offering the latest curricula, thereby revolutionizing educational services in the country and creating an ideal living environment for clients that encompasses all services.

Dr. Ayman Bin Khalifa, Group CEO and MD of Arab Developers Holding, remarked: “We are committed to ensuring the quality of life within our urban communities by designing projects according to the latest contemporary designs that guarantee the availability of all facilities and services for residents, making them ideal living environments. This commitment enhances customer satisfaction rates and bolsters the company's position in the Egyptian real estate market.”

“We make significant efforts to diversify our income sources and maximize our assets of land portfolio by offering various investment opportunities in partnership with major companies. These partnerships aim to implement multiple service and commercial projects that meet residents' needs while simultaneously achieving recurring revenues for shareholders with high-profit margins.” He added.

Suleiman Saeed, representative of Globe School and Principal of Genius International School, Quest International School, and Maven International School, commented: “At the Globe International School, we are committed to nurturing not only the academic success of our students but also their personal growth and well-being. Our mission is to foster creativity, encourage scientific thinking, and help students develop into talented individuals who embrace diversity and respect different cultures. We believe in creating a supportive environment where every student can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Globe International School is set to welcome primary education students starting in the upcoming 2025/2026 academic year. The school follows the American curriculum and comprises 70 classrooms, specialized laboratories for science and information technology, and various sports facilities, including courts for padel, football, basketball, a multipurpose field, and a semi-Olympic swimming pool.

The inauguration of the Globe International School continues the success of Nyoum October, which has achieved significant sales since its launch. This success is attributed to its prime location in the heart of 6th of October, directly on the Middle Ring Road, just 15 minutes from Juhayna Square, and less than 20 minutes from the new Sphinx Airport. The project encompasses three international schools, commercial areas, a sports and social club, a hospital, and an entertainment zone, with approximately 930 units occupied, including villas and apartments.