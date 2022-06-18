DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Arab Bank has recently received the “Best Bank in the Middle East 2022” award by New York-based international publication “Global Finance”, for the seventh year in a row.

This global recognition came as part of Global Finance’s 29th Annual Best Bank Awards and was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting top banks, Global Finance considered several factors that included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Winning criteria also included the banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Commenting on this recognition, Ms. Randa Sadik, Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer said: “This global recognition received for the seventh consecutive year is yet another addition to Arab Bank’s significant success record. It is a manifestation of the bank’s ambitious strategic vision and distinctive ability to deal efficiently with the most pressing regional and global challenges.” Sadik added: “At Arab Bank, we are committed to deploying advanced and comprehensive banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers across various sectors, while constantly enriching their banking experience. This is realized through the bank’s relentless focus on aligning its various services and value propositions with the latest advancements in the financial industry locally, regionally and globally.”

Global Finance Awards cover more than 150 countries and territories across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman - Jordan, was established in 1930 and has one of the largest global Arab banking networks with over 600 branches spanning five continents. Arab Bank’s extensive network covers key financial markets and centers such as London, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Frankfurt, Sydney, Dubai and Bahrain.

