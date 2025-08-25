Amman, Jordan – Arab Bank and LALIGA have signed a strategic agreement making Arab Bank the Official Banking Sponsor of LALIGA in MENA across several countries in the region.

This landmark partnership is based on shared values of building connections, innovation, and a constant drive to deliver world-class experiences, under Arab Bank’s new brand platform, "Beginnings Never End".

This collaboration with LALIGA, is set to reinforce Arab Bank’s brand engagement with millions of Spanish league followers and football fans across the Middle East and North Africa through exclusive initiatives, including unique offers, co-created content, and access to unforgettable football experiences that bring Arab Bank’s customers closer to the heart of the game.

This strategic agreement reflects Arab Bank’s commitment to showcasing its presence in the sports locally and regionally through football, the world’s most popular sport. The commitment is exemplified by the bank’s long-standing partnership and continuous support of the Jordan Football Association for nearly 14 years, as well as its role as the main sponsor of the Jordan national football team, which recently achieved a historic achievement by qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Maite Ventura, Managing Director of LALIGA in MENA, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are proud to partner with Arab Bank, The leading financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa. This partnership is founded on a mutual commitment to excellence and growth, and it will allow us to bring LALIGA closer to fans across the region through innovative and meaningful initiatives."

This partnership paves the way for a new and exciting chapter in sports and banking by leveraging Arab Bank’s excellence and strong regional brand presence alongside LALIGA’s global reach, harnessing the power of sporting events to strengthen connections and engagement between communities.

It is worth mentioning that Arab Bank has recently received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2025" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.

About LALIGA

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs/SADs of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, responsible for organizing professional football competitions in Spain. With over 247 million followers across 16 platforms and in 20 different languages, LALIGA is headquartered in Madrid (Spain) and boasts the most extensive international network of any sports property, with a presence in 34 countries through 10 offices. LALIGA also carries out its social initiatives through its FOUNDATION and was the first professional football league in the world to launch a competition for players with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA GENUINE Moeve.

About Arab Bank

Established in 1930 and headquartered in Amman, Jordan, Arab Bank operates one of the largest global Arab banking networks, comprising over 600 branches. The bank offers a wide range of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, corporations, and other international financial institutions. These services cover various areas, including personal banking, corporate and financial institutions services, and treasury operations. Arab Bank also maintains a strong presence in key international markets and major financial centers such as London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, and Manama.