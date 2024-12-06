Dubai, UAE: AQUA Properties, renowned for its innovative developments and commitment to smart, sustainable living, unveils its latest project in Dubai Sports City: The Community Sports Arena.

Valued at AED 477 million (USD 130 million) and slated for completion by Q4 2027, this modern residential development is set to transform urban living. By merging lifestyle, work, and well-being into a single dynamic community, The Community Sports Arena sets the bar for integrated living spaces in Dubai.

Building on the successes of The Central Downtown and The Community Motor City, this project further strengthens AQUA Properties' reputation as a leader in creating integrated environments that meet Dubai's growing demand for a balanced and active lifestyle.

Live, Work, Play – A Holistic Urban Experience

Located in Dubai Sports City, The Community Sports Arena offers residents an exceptional active lifestyle. Spanning an expansive 66,000 sq. ft. across 22 floors, the development includes 396 contemporary apartments with a variety of spacious layouts. Among these are larger units designed with dedicated home offices, ideal for modern professionals embracing a hybrid work model.

The Community Sports Arena also showcases 15+ premium amenities, including a rooftop pool that offers breathtaking panoramic views, a sky garden, state-of-the-art fitness centres, lush rainforests, and various retail outlets—all of which provide everyday convenience and luxury right at your doorstep.

Ali Tumbi, Founder of AQUA Properties, stated, "With the launch of The Community Sports Arena, our third The Community residence in Dubai, we aim to reshape city living by combining smart technology, sustainability, and an active lifestyle. Our commitment to creating well-rounded communities remains stronger than ever, and this development is a testament to that vision."

Prime Location in the Heart of Dubai Sports City

Dubai Sports City serves as the perfect backdrop for this groundbreaking development, renowned for its strong sporting culture, sense of community, and convenient access to major transport networks. Residents of The Community Sports Arena will enjoy proximity to key landmarks such as the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Mall of the Emirates, Global Village, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

AQUA Properties: Leading the Way in Dubai's Real Estate Evolution

The launch of The Community Sports Arena represents AQUA Properties’ second major project this year, following the successful introduction of the award-winning project The Central Downtown in Arjan. This new development shows the company’s pledge to building innovative, high-quality living spaces that enhance the lives of Dubai’s residents.

Focusing on sustainable and integrated living environments, AQUA Properties consistently sets new standards within the real estate sector. With Community Sports Arena, the company reinforces its goal to create luxury spaces that prioritises convenience while promoting well-being and environmental responsibility.

Join the Future of Smart Living

As excitement peaks for the official launch, AQUA Properties encourages prospective homeowners and investors to explore the distinctive lifestyle offerings at The Community Sports Arena. With its prime location, state-of-the-art amenities, and contemporary interiors, this development is set to emerge as the top choice for affordable luxury living in Dubai Sports City.

About AQUA Properties:

Established in 2005, AQUA Properties FZ LLC has emerged as a leading real estate firm in the UAE. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company transitioned into a full-service development entity in 2010, offering a diverse range of residential and commercial properties designed to meet clients' needs. AQUA Properties provides comprehensive property services, including marketing, brokerage, leasing, property management, project planning and development, contracting, and homeowner’s association management.