Aqaba, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the sustainable gateway to Jordan the Levant, and beyond, is delighted to share its much-anticipated 13th sustainability report. This annual report highlights the accomplishments that solidify ACT's position as the leading green hub for trade in Jordan and the Levant. It also reaffirms its commitment to delivering a superior port experience for both shipping lines and landside customers, while also prioritizing safety as well as community prosperity in Aqaba.

ACT’s 13th annual report confirms the terminal’s firm stance on delivering a superior port experience to its customers without sacrificing port efficiency and safety. With the opening of a new Operations Command Centre, the company aims to centralize activities and further enhance its operational capabilities. This is further supported by ACT’s adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI), to improve efficiency, staying at the forefront of innovation.

In the past year, ACT continued taking big steps in decarbonization and environmental stewardship towards sustainability. Announced in 2022, the company’s comprehensive strategy to reduce its carbon footprint by 70% by 2030, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, was in full motion and absolute emissions were reduced 6% year on year despite record high number of containers.

Commenting on the publication, ACT CEO Harald Nijhof said, “We are very pleased to issue our 13th Annual Sustainability Report, which provides valuable insights into our progress in 2023, as we remain committed to creating value for our stakeholders, the Kingdom and the region.”

At the core of those stakeholders are the employees of ACT. The company has always prioritized employee engagement and talent development, pushing the boundaries further in 2023. Last year marked the launch of a new coaching program, Training Within Industry (TWI) Job Relations, which helps managers lead with respect and build trust with employees, further strengthening their capabilities through a people-centric approach. In addition to launching this program, ACT continues investing in its employees, further strengthening its business, adding value for its customers, and striving to become a world-class organization.

The health, safety, and security of its employees remain ACT’s top priority. In 2023, and for the 10th consecutive year, the company successfully maintained zero employee fatalities, and saw a 21% reduction in the number of work-related injuries. As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing its emergency response capabilities, ACT sponsored The International Engineering Conference in Aqaba, addressing unique topics with more than 650 professional participants. Such initiatives promote a secure and healthy work environment for all the valued team members, extending that safety culture to the community at large.

ACT also believes it has a responsibility in developing and empowering the community. Last year, the company invested in even more corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, totalling 15 and increasing its community program investment by 77% compared to last year. In addition, ACT maintained its School Transformation and Education Program (STEP) for the 4th year, providing students with tangible difference to their lives, benefitting around 70,000 students. The company even extended its collaboration with organizations, such as the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Tkiyet Um Ali, for the 8th year in a row.

Delivering superior port experiences and fostering community prosperity, ACT sets a new standard for sustainable port operations and firmly establishes the terminal as a leading green hub for trade in the region.

To access the Annual Sustainability Report and learn more about ACT’s accomplishments, visit Link

-Ends-