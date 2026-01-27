Amman, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, hosted a celebration marking the handling of one million TEUs in 2025. This milestone underscores ACT’s operational excellence, advanced infrastructure, and growing role as a leading regional maritime and logistics hub.

The ceremony, which was recently hosted by the company at The St. Regis Amman, was attended by His Excellency Dr. Nidal Al-Qatamin, Minister of Transport; the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of Aqaba Container Terminal; and the Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Development Corporation, alongside a distinguished gathering of senior government officials and strategic partners from shipping lines, trade unions, and official entities.

The evening featured keynote addresses by ACT Chief Executive Officer Harald Nijhof, ACT Chairman Samer Joudeh, and ADC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Safadi, who reflected on the significance of the milestone and ACT’s contribution to national and regional trade. A video presentation followed, highlighting the terminal’s 2025 achievements, including growth in container volumes, sustainability and decarbonization initiatives, enhanced safety standards, and community impact. The event concluded with a networking dinner.

Reaching one million TEUs is the result of sustained investments and continuous development efforts over recent years. These included major infrastructure upgrades, the deployment of advanced and environmentally friendly equipment, and the adoption of innovative operational practices aligned with the highest international standards. Together, these initiatives strengthened efficiency, supported environmental stewardship, and aligned ACT’s operations with Jordan’s national transport and sustainability objectives.

Highlighting ACT’s vision, Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, said, “Reaching one million TEUs is a defining moment for Aqaba Container Terminal. It reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our people, and our long-term vision to position Aqaba as a competitive, future-ready gateway for regional and global trade.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of Aqaba Container Terminal, Samer Joudeh, addressed successful public-private partnerships, saying, “ACT’s success is rooted in a strong governance framework and effective public-private partnerships that enable long-term planning, accountability, and performance at the highest level. I am proud of what ACT has achieved and confident in its future, supporting Jordan’s trade ambitions and setting new benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”

Commenting on strategic collaborations, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Development Corporation, Hussein Safadi, said, “This milestone reaffirms Aqaba Container Terminal’s commitment to future growth, continuous improvement, and innovation across all areas of operation. ACT remains focused on enhancing efficiency, strengthening safety and service quality, and developing national human capital, contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and competitiveness within the global transport and logistics sector.”