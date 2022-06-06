Aqaba, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the sustainable gateway to the Levant region and beyond, recently carried out a number of activities under the umbrella of its ongoing Go-Green initiative, part of the A. P. Moller-Maersk Group’s global environmental campaign.

The latest campaign kicked off on 5 June 2022, running for one week, involving around 300 ACT employees, alongside local organizations and community members.

Throughout this period, it held environmental awareness sessions which focused on climate change and decarbonization, with sessions for the employees of ACT and AQABA Logistics Village as well as external contractors and truck drivers.

It also ran clean-up activities of the local beach and coral reef which focused on preserving Aqaba’s remarkable and diverse marine ecosystem. A group of volunteers came together to thoroughly remove litter from the waterfront surrounding the port. The coral reef clean-up dive to remove debris from the bottom of the sea involved 47 members of ACT’s diving team, the Royal Navy, Aqaba Diving Association, the Clean Blue team along with local NGOs.

Finally, the admin and engineering departments organized a fun activity to recycle steel drums and turn them into planters, giving them a new purpose and increasing the amount greenery within ACT at the same time.

The CEO of ACT, Soren Jensen, thanked the participants for their enthusiastic participation and said, “Sustainability is deeply rooted in the way we operate at ACT, it remains our continued focus and informs our strategy as we do everything we can to reduce our environmental footprint. Our recurring Go-Green campaign involves employees and the local community in educational, practical and fun activities, and we are so happy to be part of this.”

ACT’s Go-Green is part of a campaign launched by the A. P. Moller-Maersk Group and in line with the company’s comprehensive efforts to promote environmental awareness and conservation around the world. The actions of the container port do not stop there, it is also committed to reducing its non-renewable energy use. Pledging as a first step to decrease its emissions by 70% by 2030, as part of a decarbonization roadmap which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

