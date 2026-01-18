Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, concluded 2025 by firmly consolidating its position as a leading regional logistics hub, following a year defined by strategic partnerships, major infrastructure investments, record-breaking operational performance, and a deepened commitment to sustainable growth.

This momentum was set in motion early in the year with the launch of the Gemini Cooperation, a landmark global shipping network formed by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. This partnership strengthened Jordan’s connectivity to global markets and reinforced Aqaba’s role on the international maritime trade map. The impact was quickly visible, as ACT handled a record 56 vessels and 81,474 TEUs in January alone, setting a new benchmark for the terminal’s operational performance.

Building on this momentum, ACT hosted the 21st Transport Middle East 2025 Exhibition and Conference from April 15 to 17, in partnership with the Aqaba Development Corporation. The event positioned Aqaba as a regional focal point for the maritime and logistics community bringing together more than 300 senior industry leaders from all over the world.

This strategic growth was further reinforced in April with the arrival of a new Ship-to-Shore (STS) gantry crane, a USD 13 million investment that expanded the terminal’s capacity. It can accommodate the world’s largest 400-meter vessels while adding 180,000 TEUs in annual throughput capacity, ensuring ACT remains future-ready in an increasingly demanding global shipping environment.

This expansion was complemented by the planned demolition of an older gantry structure, which removed physical constraints within the terminal and created additional operational space. Accordingly, ACT was able to optimize yard configuration, improve vessel flow, and increase handling capacity without obstruction, directly supporting throughput growth recorded during the year.

As these strategic investments and partnerships took hold, operational performance continued to accelerate throughout the year. Throughput reached a new high of 92,348 TEUs in May and surpassed it again in September with 94,541 TEUs. These records were exceeded again by a December performance of 96,060 TEUs, culminating in a historic milestone as ACT surpassed 1,000,000 TEUs withing a single year—a testament to the terminal’s readiness for a high-volume, high-tech logistics future.

This performance was maintained in the context where average volumes per vessel were lower, placing increased demands on vessel operations. Despite these pressures, the terminal sustained high productivity levels without disruptions to service delivery ensuring a reduction in vessel port stay time reaching an all-time record of 23% in November and gate truck turnaround time of less than 32 minutes, which was further reinforced by the positive response from customers. ACT’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) in 2025 ranked the terminal as the best in class among APM Terminals

Beyond operational excellence, ACT’s progress throughout 2025 remained closely tied to its social and environmental responsibilities. The terminal continued to advance its long-standing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars of well-being, education, and environmental stewardship, including its decade-long partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Center to improve access to treatment, as well as its collaborations with Tkiyet Um Ali and Ahl Al-Khair to support underprivileged households across Jordan.

ACT also strengthened its investment in future generations through its School Transformation and Education Program (STEP), implemented in partnership with the government to help create more equitable and inclusive learning environments. In addition, the terminal led seabed and beach cleaning initiatives during its annual Go Green Week as part of a broader global effort to reduce carbon emissions and protect the unique biodiversity of the Gulf of Aqaba.

Collectively, these efforts support 11 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and align closely with Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, reinforcing ACT’s role not only as a critical gateway for trade, but as a long-term partner in the country’s sustainable economic and social development.

The past year is testament to Aqaba Container Terminal’s growth beyond its operational role into a strategic enabler of Jordan’s economic resilience and global integration. It remains committed to positioning Aqaba as a competitive gateway for regional and international commerce, as well as a platform that supports inclusive growth, supply chain reliability, and the Kingdom’s broader ambitions.