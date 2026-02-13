Ajman: Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar” has concluded a strategic brand agreement with “Dusit International”, one of Thailand’s leading integrated hospitality companies, to develop the “Dusit Thani Residences Ajman” project under the luxury “Dusit Thani” brand umbrella. As the first residential project in Ajman bearing an international brand and managed by a global hospitality company, this project represents an important milestone in “Aqaar’s” continuous efforts to elevate real estate sector standards through collaboration with the finest global brands.

“Aqaar” will undertake the development of the “Dusit Thani Residences Ajman” project, which will operate according to “Dusit’s” prestigious international standards in the fields of luxury, service and hospitality. Upon completion, the project is expected to become a prominent residential destination, contributing to enhancing Ajman’s attractiveness to investors at the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar”, affirmed that “this signing represents an important moment for the real estate sector in Ajman. Through our collaboration with ‘Dusit International’, we are about to present a project that reflects our vision for achieving sustainable growth, global quality, and long-term value for the Emirate.”

For his part, Khaled Al Hosani, Executive Director of Ajman Properties Corporation “Aqaar”, stated that “the ‘Dusit Thani Residences Ajman’ project is designed to establish a new standard for branded residential living in the Northern Emirates. This project affirms our commitment to delivering carefully designed residential communities that combine lifestyle excellence with strong investment fundamentals.”

In turn, Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Global Development at ‘Dusit International’, stated: “We are delighted that the ‘Dusit Thani’ brand is arriving in the Emirate of Ajman through this strategic agreement. As we continue to expand the presence of our branded residential communities in carefully selected markets, our priority remains ensuring that every project operating under the ‘Dusit Thani’ name adheres to our global standards in hospitality, design integrity, and service culture. Under this agreement, ‘Dusit’ will provide brand oversight and its extensive hospitality expertise to support ‘Aqaar’ in delivering a meticulously managed residential environment aligned with the brand’s long-term vision.”

The ‘Dusit Thani Residences Ajman’ project will comprise 328 luxury branded residential apartments, with a carefully selected range of residences varying between one, two, three, and four bedrooms. Each residence has been meticulously designed to provide spacious areas, private balconies, high-quality finishes, in addition to dedicated parking spaces for residents. The service standards and culture of the luxury ‘Dusit Thani’ brand will also be integrated into the details of daily life, enriching the comprehensive residential experience.

Residents will enjoy a comprehensive range of lifestyle facilities inspired by the brand’s principles of hospitality and wellness, including a waterfront-facing “Café” lobby, private cinema, fully equipped gymnasium, rooms for yoga and wellness treatments, health club “spa”, children’s club, and dedicated entertainment areas. The project will also provide meeting rooms and co-working spaces that meet contemporary lifestyle requirements, enabling residents to live comfortably, work productively, and socialize simultaneously.

The project has been carefully designed to capitalize on the growing demand for internationally branded residential communities that offer distinctive living experiences supported by the world’s finest brands, providing additional momentum for the Emirate as a rising and promising investment destination.