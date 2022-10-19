Abu Dhabi, UAE: Applications for NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Master of Science in Economics (MSc) and Master of Fine Arts in Art and Media programs (MFA) are now open for students interested in obtaining a graduate degree in industries that require a focused academic background.

The full-time, one-year MSc in Economics offers a unique two-path degree for both policy makers and prospective PhD students. Students will learn to assess regional socio-economic challenges and opportunities in the current climate.

By studying the core elements of economic theory, macroeconomics, and econometrics, students enrolled in the curriculum will pursue specializations both in theory and policy, offered in one of the most dynamic and fastest growing economies in the world.

The program is housed within the Social Science division, leveraging significant teaching and research strengths and drawing on an international faculty and student body. Students will benefit from the intercultural insights, the broadest international challenges, and the nuanced role of economics within the full array of social science methodologies.

Program Head of Economics, Graduate Studies and Professor of Economics Christian Haefke said: "Students in the Master of Science in Economics program get the opportunity to work with some of the best faculty in the field. They are leading significant research in multidisciplinary centers and labs. Students enrolled in the rigorous program will undergo a curriculum that prepares them for careers in both academia and policy making."

The full-time, two-year MFA will allow students to integrate art, media, and design through creative processes that combine theory with practice. NYUAD’s rich arts and culture ecosystem, including The Arts Center and The Art Gallery, will offer students immediate, real-time opportunities to learn, volunteer, and take part in behind-the-scenes functions of multi-disciplinary cultural institutions.

With world-class arts faculty and state-of-the-art studio facilities, this graduate program will provide students with the intellectual and creative tools required to achieve their individual potential and contribute to and shape our collective future.

Director of Masters in Fine Arts and Wisiting Assistant Professor of Art and Art History said: “The MFA is a studio-focused multidisciplinary program that immerses students in artistic experimentation and bridges diverse bodies of knowledge. In the program students will develop research-based art practices while training to become deep thinkers and artistic innovators.”

Priority application deadline for both programs is January 15, 2023.

