In the heart of Wadi Safar, close to Diriyah’s UNESCO World Heritage Site and centrally located within Riyadh, a forthcoming Aman resort and exclusive branded residences will soon rise from a dramatic desert escarpment. Reflecting the spirit of one of Saudi Arabia’s most historically and culturally significant landscapes, the property will be known as Amansamar. Providing direct access to Aman’s signature way of life and best in class amenities, in a setting of natural beauty, Amansamar forms part of the wider Wadi Safar development. With facilities that reflect this premier lifestyle destination, Wadi Safar offers cultural enrichment and outdoor pursuits such as golf and polo, all of which are seamlessly woven into the desert environment.

Combining Aman, the Sanskrit word for peace, and Samar, an Arabic term referring to the ritual of sharing stories and knowledge with family and friends at nightfall, Amansamar represents a community founded on connection and tranquillity. The name also translates to ‘the peaceful acacia tree,’ a symbol of resilience and peace, known for thriving in arid landscapes. This storied tree will serve as a central feature of Wadi Safar’s design language, with acacia trees thoughtfully integrated across the site to reflect a deep connection to place.

Featuring an 80 key Aman hotel the property will reflect Aman’s hallmark principles of peace and privacy. An oasis of calm, Amansamar will feature the brand’s signature minimalist design led by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects.

Home to a limited collection of Aman-branded residences comprising ultra-luxury villas and private estates - the first of their kind in the Kingdom. Owning a residence at Amansamar offers a rare opportunity to embrace the Aman lifestyle in a profoundly private, secure, and naturally beautiful setting, complemented by the brand’s unparalleled service. Each five- to six-bedroom home is set on an expansive plot starting from 9,000 square metres, thoughtfully positioned along cliffs and desert terrain to maximise natural light and panoramic views. Residents will also enjoy close proximity to Wadi Safar's Royal Signature Golf Course, designed by Greg Norman, as well as world-class polo and equestrian facilities.

In addition, Amansamar’s extensive amenities will be available to both guests and residence owners including an Aman Spa with signature hammam and banya houses, hydrotherapy facilities, dining venues, a Racquet Club, multiple pools, and a Kids’ Club. Owners will receive privileged entry to the Residence Club - a private sanctuary for wellness, dining, and relaxation as well receiving an invitation to join the global Aman Club - with locations in Tokyo, New York and Bangkok and a robust pipeline of future destinations including Miami Beach and Beverly Hills. The Aman Club at Amansamar will offer exclusive access to select spaces, experiences and programming.

Currently under construction, Amansamar joins a growing collection of Aman Group destinations in the region. These include Janu Diriyah and Aman AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Aman Dubai and Janu Dubai and the recently announced Amangati, a 183-metre luxury motor yacht developed in partnership with Cruise Saudi, set to begin voyages in the Mediterranean in 2027. With further projects to be announced in the near future, Aman Group remains steadfast in its commitment to offering ultra-luxury, culturally connected experiences across the Middle East.

ABOUT AMAN

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 36 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. In March 2024, Janu’s inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

