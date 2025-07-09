DHL’s global logistics network will be fully integrated into the Octopios B2B e-commerce platform.

The collaboration will make way for scalable cross-border shipping solutions designed to support SME international growth.

Octopios has also signed up for DHL’s GoGreen Plus program to support green logistics.

Partnership contributes to the UAE’s vision for digital trade and sustainable economic development.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DHL Express, a global leader in international logistics, has announced a strategic partnership with Octopios, a rising B2B e-commerce platform, aimed at transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region access international markets.

Signed by Jawad Ouaziz, Vice President Commercial at DHL Express UAE, and Hassan Emam, Co-Founder and CEO of Octopios, the agreement brings together Octopios' growing digital trade ecosystem and DHL’s global delivery infrastructure—creating a streamlined solution for cross-border e-commerce.

Through direct integration of DHL’s services within the Octopios platform, users can now manage shipping, customs, and delivery through a single interface. This eliminates logistical complexity and enhances transaction speed, giving SMEs the operational agility to scale beyond their local markets.

As part of the agreement, Octopios has also joined DHL’s GoGreen Plus program. This initiative enables carbon-reduced international shipments powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)—aligning with both companies’ commitment to environmental responsibility and supporting the UAE’s roadmap for a green, tech-driven economy.

“This partnership reflects our vision of making international trade as efficient and sustainable as possible,” said Mahmoud Hajj Hussein, Country Manager of DHL Express UAE. “By connecting our global logistics expertise with a regional digital platform, we’re helping SMEs overcome traditional barriers to growth—whether it’s complicated paperwork or lack of shipment visibility.”

“At Octopios, we’re not just building a B2B platform—we’re building infrastructure for the future of trade,” added Hassan Emam, Co-Founder and CEO of Octopios. “Teaming up with DHL empowers our users to reach new markets with confidence, backed by speed, reliability, and a reduced environmental footprint.”

By leveraging DHL’s presence in over 220 countries, Octopios users now have a launchpad for sustainable global expansion. The collaboration is a major step toward strengthening MENA’s position as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

About Octopios

Octopios is a technology-driven B2B e-commerce marketplace based in the UAE, focused on enabling small and medium businesses to source, sell, and scale across borders. With integrated flexible financing options, ERP, and logistics solutions, Octopios is transforming how trade happens in the MENA region.

